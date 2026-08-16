Azizi: Afghanistan ready to attract Chinese and Uzbek investment

Afghanistan is ready to attract investment from Chinese and Uzbek companies across key sectors of the economy, Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi said at a trade conference in Uzbekistan’s Termez.

Speaking at the Surkhandarya–China Trade Conference, Azizi said recent exchanges between Afghan, Uzbek and Chinese officials and business delegations had opened new opportunities for trade, transit and investment.

He described China as a key economic partner and an important player in strengthening regional connectivity, while emphasizing the need to increase Afghan exports to regional markets, particularly China.

Azizi said Afghanistan was prepared to facilitate investment by Chinese and Uzbek companies in mining, agriculture, food processing, energy, manufacturing, machinery and economic infrastructure.

He also called for the development of new transit corridors linking Central Asia with China, saying Afghan exports could be transported through Uzbekistan’s trade networks to China and other regional markets.

The minister said joint investment and the processing of Afghanistan’s raw materials inside the country could create sustainable and mutually beneficial economic opportunities across the region.

Officials from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and China, as well as private-sector representatives, attended the conference.

Balkh Governor Mohammad Yousuf Wafa highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and the investment opportunities available in Balkh province.

On the sidelines of the conference, Azizi and his delegation visited an exhibition showcasing Uzbek products and manufactured goods.