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Tawsia: $420M investment in TAPI gas distribution network in Herat discussed

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Tawsia: Efforts to increase Ghori cement production discussed

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July 31, 2026

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Tawsia: Factors behind rising fuel prices in Afghanistan discussed

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July 24, 2026

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Tawsia: Reasons behind Afghanistan’s fuel price rise discussed

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July 17, 2026

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