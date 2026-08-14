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IEA rejects Pakistan’s concerns, says Afghan soil will not be used against any country
His remarks came after Sharif said Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan but considers the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities “unacceptable.”
The Islamic Emirate has rejected concerns raised by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the alleged use of Afghan territory for militant activities, reiterating that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any country.
Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Islamabad should raise its concerns directly with Kabul rather than making accusations, so that necessary measures can be taken.
Mujahid also said Afghanistan cannot prevent insecurity and internal challenges inside Pakistan, urging Islamabad to address its own domestic problems.
Calling Pakistan a “brotherly country,” Mujahid said instability in Pakistan is not in Afghanistan’s interest. He also called for greater trust among regional countries, particularly neighboring states.
His remarks came after Sharif said Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan but considers the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities “unacceptable.”
Sharif urged the Afghan leadership to take immediate steps to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for militants.
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FM Muttaqi says Islamic Emirate sees no need for talks with opponents
He claimed that Afghans are satisfied with the current government and that the Islamic Emirate enjoys broad support across the country.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says the Islamic Emirate no longer sees a need for dialogue or negotiations with its opponents, arguing that the country’s conflict and political crisis have ended.
In an interview with the BBC, Muttaqi discussed Afghanistan’s domestic situation, foreign relations and girls’ education.
He claimed that Afghans are satisfied with the current government and that the Islamic Emirate enjoys broad support across the country. Muttaqi also said Afghanistan maintains positive relations with many countries, with more than 40 embassies and consulates currently operating in the country.
On the structure of government, Muttaqi described the Islamic Emirate as inclusive, saying women continue to work in some government institutions.
Addressing girls’ education, he said education for girls above the sixth grade remains suspended “until further notice,” while girls continue to receive education in religious schools.
Muttaqi also criticized Iran for inviting Afghan opposition figures to attend the funeral ceremony of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He said Tehran “did not do the right thing” and that the Islamic Emirate had formally conveyed its objection to the Iranian authorities.
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Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan: Shehbaz Sharif
Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has again rejected claims that foreign militants are present and operating in Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Islamabad wants peace and stability in Afghanistan but will not tolerate the use of Afghan territory for terrorist activities.
Speaking at an event, Sharif called on Afghanistan’s leadership to take immediate steps to prevent the country from becoming a safe haven for militant groups.
His remarks come amid continued tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, particularly over security concerns and allegations involving militant groups operating from Afghan territory.
Meanwhile, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has again rejected claims that foreign militants are present and operating in Afghanistan.
In a message to Ariana News, Mujahid said Afghanistan is not hosting any foreign militant groups. Regarding Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said the group operates in Pakistan, while claiming that al-Qaeda is not present in the region and “does not exist at all” in Afghanistan.
The remarks came after the UN Security Council’s Sanctions Monitoring Team raised concerns in a recent report about security threats linked to the activities of militant groups in Afghanistan and the wider region.
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US aid cuts in Afghanistan linked to preventable deaths, report says
The organization has called for urgent attention to the impact of the funding cuts, warning that Afghanistan continues to face severe humanitarian and healthcare challenges.
Five years after the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, a new report by Refugees International warns that the country’s humanitarian crisis has entered a more dangerous phase following major cuts to U.S. aid.
The report says the abrupt termination of U.S. humanitarian assistance in 2025 has contributed to the closure of health facilities, the loss of thousands of healthcare workers and the weakening of critical lifesaving services.
Based on 555 surveys, interviews with healthcare workers and data collected from hospitals and health facilities across Afghanistan, the report documents cases of preventable deaths and rising maternal and newborn mortality.
Refugees International says the findings offer some of the strongest evidence to date that reductions in U.S. humanitarian funding are having deadly consequences for Afghans.
The organization has called for urgent attention to the impact of the funding cuts, warning that Afghanistan continues to face severe humanitarian and healthcare challenges.
IEA rejects Pakistan’s concerns, says Afghan soil will not be used against any country
FM Muttaqi says Islamic Emirate sees no need for talks with opponents
Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan: Shehbaz Sharif
US aid cuts in Afghanistan linked to preventable deaths, report says
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Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
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