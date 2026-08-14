Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Islamabad wants peace and stability in Afghanistan but will not tolerate the use of Afghan territory for terrorist activities.

Speaking at an event, Sharif called on Afghanistan’s leadership to take immediate steps to prevent the country from becoming a safe haven for militant groups.

His remarks come amid continued tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, particularly over security concerns and allegations involving militant groups operating from Afghan territory.

Meanwhile, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has again rejected claims that foreign militants are present and operating in Afghanistan.

In a message to Ariana News, Mujahid said Afghanistan is not hosting any foreign militant groups. Regarding Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said the group operates in Pakistan, while claiming that al-Qaeda is not present in the region and “does not exist at all” in Afghanistan.

The remarks came after the UN Security Council’s Sanctions Monitoring Team raised concerns in a recent report about security threats linked to the activities of militant groups in Afghanistan and the wider region.