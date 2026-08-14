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Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan: Shehbaz Sharif
Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has again rejected claims that foreign militants are present and operating in Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Islamabad wants peace and stability in Afghanistan but will not tolerate the use of Afghan territory for terrorist activities.
Speaking at an event, Sharif called on Afghanistan’s leadership to take immediate steps to prevent the country from becoming a safe haven for militant groups.
His remarks come amid continued tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, particularly over security concerns and allegations involving militant groups operating from Afghan territory.
Meanwhile, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has again rejected claims that foreign militants are present and operating in Afghanistan.
In a message to Ariana News, Mujahid said Afghanistan is not hosting any foreign militant groups. Regarding Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said the group operates in Pakistan, while claiming that al-Qaeda is not present in the region and “does not exist at all” in Afghanistan.
The remarks came after the UN Security Council’s Sanctions Monitoring Team raised concerns in a recent report about security threats linked to the activities of militant groups in Afghanistan and the wider region.
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FM Muttaqi says Islamic Emirate sees no need for talks with opponents
He claimed that Afghans are satisfied with the current government and that the Islamic Emirate enjoys broad support across the country.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says the Islamic Emirate no longer sees a need for dialogue or negotiations with its opponents, arguing that the country’s conflict and political crisis have ended.
In an interview with the BBC, Muttaqi discussed Afghanistan’s domestic situation, foreign relations and girls’ education.
He claimed that Afghans are satisfied with the current government and that the Islamic Emirate enjoys broad support across the country. Muttaqi also said Afghanistan maintains positive relations with many countries, with more than 40 embassies and consulates currently operating in the country.
On the structure of government, Muttaqi described the Islamic Emirate as inclusive, saying women continue to work in some government institutions.
Addressing girls’ education, he said education for girls above the sixth grade remains suspended “until further notice,” while girls continue to receive education in religious schools.
Muttaqi also criticized Iran for inviting Afghan opposition figures to attend the funeral ceremony of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He said Tehran “did not do the right thing” and that the Islamic Emirate had formally conveyed its objection to the Iranian authorities.
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US aid cuts in Afghanistan linked to preventable deaths, report says
The organization has called for urgent attention to the impact of the funding cuts, warning that Afghanistan continues to face severe humanitarian and healthcare challenges.
Five years after the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, a new report by Refugees International warns that the country’s humanitarian crisis has entered a more dangerous phase following major cuts to U.S. aid.
The report says the abrupt termination of U.S. humanitarian assistance in 2025 has contributed to the closure of health facilities, the loss of thousands of healthcare workers and the weakening of critical lifesaving services.
Based on 555 surveys, interviews with healthcare workers and data collected from hospitals and health facilities across Afghanistan, the report documents cases of preventable deaths and rising maternal and newborn mortality.
Refugees International says the findings offer some of the strongest evidence to date that reductions in U.S. humanitarian funding are having deadly consequences for Afghans.
The organization has called for urgent attention to the impact of the funding cuts, warning that Afghanistan continues to face severe humanitarian and healthcare challenges.
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Funding cuts put Afghan women at risk as clinics close, CARE warns
The international humanitarian organization said 21.9 million people in Afghanistan will need humanitarian assistance in 2026.
Declining humanitarian funding is putting millions of Afghans at greater risk, with women and girls facing some of the most severe consequences as health facilities close and essential services are reduced, CARE has warned.
The international humanitarian organization said 21.9 million people in Afghanistan will need humanitarian assistance in 2026. Between April and September, an estimated 13.8 million people are expected to face crisis levels of acute food insecurity, while nearly 3.7 million children under five and 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition.
CARE said funding shortages have already forced it to close 30 clinics this year, while the World Health Organization has reported that about 150 health facilities nationwide have suspended operations or closed since January because of funding shortfalls.
The closures are raising particular concerns for pregnant women in a country where maternal mortality remains extremely high. Afghanistan has a maternal mortality rate of 638 deaths per 100,000 live births, which CARE describes as the highest in Asia.
“Emergency assistance remains essential, but it is not enough,” said Mohammad Akmal Shareef, CARE’s Country Director in Afghanistan, calling for sustained investment in healthcare, education, nutrition, livelihoods and local civil society organizations.
Shareef also emphasized the critical role of female healthcare and humanitarian workers in reaching women and girls who may otherwise struggle to access assistance.
CARE estimates that more than 10 million Afghan women and girls will require humanitarian assistance in 2026, making the continued presence of trained female doctors, nurses, teachers and aid workers particularly important.
The organization urged the international community to maintain engagement with Afghanistan and provide longer-term funding for essential services, arguing that the country needs support that extends beyond emergency relief and helps communities strengthen resilience and move toward greater stability.
CARE has operated in Afghanistan since 1961. The organization said it reached approximately 1.2 million people in 2025, with women and girls accounting for 67 percent of those reached. It currently supports 32 health facilities in Balkh, Paktya, Khost, Ghazni and Herat provinces
FM Muttaqi says Islamic Emirate sees no need for talks with opponents
Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan: Shehbaz Sharif
US aid cuts in Afghanistan linked to preventable deaths, report says
Funding cuts put Afghan women at risk as clinics close, CARE warns
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