Tawsia
Tawsia: Efforts to increase Ghori cement production discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Factors behind rising fuel prices in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Reasons behind Afghanistan’s fuel price rise discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Reduction in international aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia1 hour ago
Tawsia: Efforts to increase Ghori cement production discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Israel and US consider Iran land blockade
World5 hours ago
Spain says migrant surge into Ceuta has eased as thousands return to Morocco
Latest News8 hours ago
UN updates sanctions list for five IEA officials
Regional11 hours ago
Trump says deal reached to disarm Hamas, Israeli support for plan remains uncertain
Latest News3 weeks ago
India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
Latest News3 weeks ago
Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
Regional3 weeks ago
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
Latest News3 weeks ago
Thousands pay final respects as Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran buried in Kabul
Sport3 weeks ago
Shapoor Zadran’s body returns to Kabul as family, teammates and officials pay tribute
Tawsia1 hour ago
Tawsia: Efforts to increase Ghori cement production discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Germany’s deportation of non-criminal Afghan refugees
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on ongoing US-Iran tensions
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Calls for implementation of development projects in Afghanistan
Latest News2 days ago
Saar: Deporting Afghan refugees from Germany discussed
Trending
-
Latest News13 hours ago
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
-
Business5 days ago
Iran seeks to establish free trade zone with Afghanistan and China
-
Latest News5 days ago
Uzbekistan issues 5,000 visas to Afghan citizens this year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Swiss fund grows to $4.2 billion: Ahadi
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic Emirate launches media initiative, says Badakhshan security situation under control
-
Latest News3 days ago
Badakhshan information chief killed in armed attack; tribal elder also slain in Nimroz
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan set for crucial five-match ODI series against Ireland
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNAMA: 57 civilians killed in Pakistan attacks in three months