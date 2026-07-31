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Israel and US consider Iran land blockade

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The United States and Israel are considering a possible land blockade of Iran as part of efforts to intensify economic pressure on Tehran, according to The Telegraph.

The proposal is among several options being discussed by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after months of military strikes and pressure campaigns failed to force Iran to change its position.

Sources familiar with the discussions said Trump and Netanyahu talked about increasing pressure on Iran through both military and non-military measures during their meeting at the White House.

Under the proposed plan, Washington and Tel Aviv could seek cooperation from Iran’s neighbouring countries to restrict or close border crossings, limiting the movement of goods into and out of the country.

A senior Israeli official told The Telegraph that blocking Iran’s land routes could be one possible option, arguing that preventing imports and exports would place further strain on the country’s economy.

Retired US Lieutenant General Sean MacFarland said a land blockade would be extremely difficult to implement but could isolate Iran economically if its ability to trade was significantly reduced.

Iran shares land borders with Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Any such measure would require cooperation from several countries, some of which have close ties with Tehran.

Key border crossings, including routes linking Iran with Turkmenistan, could become targets under the plan. However, countries cooperating with the blockade could face economic losses and possible retaliation from Iran.

The proposal comes as Washington seeks new ways to pressure Tehran and potentially bring it back to negotiations. A land blockade would align with Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy, which has focused on weakening Iran’s economy through sanctions and other measures.

The plan could also affect Iran’s ability to import military equipment, including reported deals with China for air defence systems and other weapons supplies.

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UN updates sanctions list for five IEA officials

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July 31, 2026

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The United Nations Security Council’s 1988 Sanctions Committee has amended the sanctions list entries of five Islamic Emirate officials, updating their identifying information while leaving the sanctions against them in place.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the committee said it had revised the entries for Hamdullah Nomani, Abdul Haq Wasiq, Noor Mohammad Saqib, Sirajuddin Haqqani, and Gul Agha Ishakzai on the 1988 Sanctions List.

The amendments include updated passport details, aliases, dates of birth, addresses and other identifying information to improve the accuracy of the sanctions database.

The five individuals remain subject to UN sanctions, including an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, under Security Council Resolution 2816 (2026).

The committee said the sanctions list is updated regularly based on information provided by UN member states and international and regional organizations. The UN Security Council’s consolidated sanctions list has also been revised to reflect the latest changes.

The 1988 Sanctions Committee oversees sanctions targeting individuals and entities associated with the IEA under the UN Security Council’s sanctions regime.

Reacting to the move, IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said sanctions had failed in the past and would not produce any results.

“Sanctions have not had any impact before either. They are a failed experience that, unfortunately, is being repeated many times and will not achieve any outcome for any party,” Mujahid said.

He added that the rights of individuals should be protected and called for a change in policies shaped by war and conflict.

“We want the rights of individuals and people to be preserved, and the policies of the time of war and confrontation should change,” Mujahid said.

 
 
 
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World Bank: Afghanistan’s economic growth too weak to improve living standards

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July 31, 2026

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Afghanistan’s economy continued to grow modestly in June 2026, supported by resilient domestic demand, stable prices and stronger revenue collection, but the pace of growth remains insufficient to improve living standards, according to the World Bank’s latest Afghanistan Economic Monitor.

The report said economic growth has failed to keep pace with rapid population growth, driven in part by the return of millions of Afghans, resulting in a 5.6% decline in per capita income and mounting pressure on household welfare.

Headline inflation eased to 7.6% in June from 8.0% in May, as food prices fell with the start of the domestic harvest season and continued imports. However, core inflation rose to 8.3%, reflecting persistent pressures from housing and healthcare costs.

The World Bank said the Afghan currency depreciated modestly to AFN 64.4 per U.S. dollar in June, although it remained stronger than a year earlier. It noted that improved inflation differentials with neighboring countries enhanced Afghanistan’s external price competitiveness.

The report also highlighted continued disruptions to regional trade caused by the closure of key Durand Line crossings with Pakistan and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. While businesses increasingly relied on Central Asian transit routes, Afghanistan’s trade deficit widened 11% from the previous month and 19% year-on-year to $984.3 million in June.

Exports totaled $77.7 million in June, down 2% from May but up 19% compared with a year earlier. Textile exports surged 304% year-on-year, while food exports declined month-on-month and coal exports remained negligible. India remained Afghanistan’s largest export destination, accounting for 33.6% of total exports.

Imports rose to $1.06 billion, up 10% from May and 19% from a year earlier, driven by stronger demand and a shift toward Central Asian transit corridors, which accounted for 48% of imports. Iran remained Afghanistan’s largest import source, supplying 31% of total imports.

On public finances, domestic revenue reached AFN 17.3 billion in June, down from the previous month but 8.7% higher for the fiscal year to date, supported by improved tax administration and higher non-tax revenues. Public expenditure declined to AFN 17.5 billion, while the fiscal position remained in surplus as spending continued to be limited by available domestic revenues.

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Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss boosting strategic, economic and academic cooperation

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July 31, 2026

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Officials from Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in strategic studies, economic relations and academic exchanges during a meeting in Bishkek.

Abdulhai Qanit, head of the Islamic Emirate’s Center for Strategic Studies, met with Adilbek Uulu Shomkarbek, director of Kyrgyzstan’s National Institute for Strategic Initiatives, in a meeting attended by the acting head of the Afghan Embassy in Bishkek, Abdul Shukoor Haqqani.

According to Afghanistan’s Center for Strategic Studies, the talks focused on strengthening political, economic, academic and research cooperation between the two countries. The two sides also discussed expanding exchanges between their research institutions, regional developments and other issues of mutual interest.

Qanit briefed the Kyrgyz delegation on recent developments in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy priorities, efforts to expand economic cooperation and initiatives aimed at strengthening scientific and academic ties. He emphasized the importance of promoting joint research projects and deepening strategic collaboration between the two countries.

Shomkarbek expressed support for enhancing academic, economic and intellectual cooperation with Afghanistan, saying sustained engagement between research institutions would help foster mutual understanding and contribute to greater regional cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and maintaining close cooperation on issues of shared interest.

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