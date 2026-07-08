Sport
Shapoor Zadran’s body returns to Kabul as family, teammates and officials pay tribute
The body of former Afghanistan national cricket team fast bowler Shapoor Zadran arrived in Kabul on Wednesday aboard a Kam Air flight from India, where he had been receiving treatment before his death.
A large crowd gathered at Kabul International Airport to receive his remains, including family members, relatives, friends, government officials and members of Afghanistan’s cricket community.
Among those paying their respects at the airport were several current and former national team players, including Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran.
The arrival was marked by scenes of stoicness as mourners escorted the coffin to a waiting vehicle.
Zadran passed away on Tuesday at the age of 38 after a prolonged illness at a hospital in New Delhi.
One of the architects of Afghanistan’s remarkable rise in international cricket, Zadran represented the national team in 80 international matches between 2009 and 2020. The left-arm fast bowler played a key role in Afghanistan’s historic first victory at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup against Scotland, striking the winning runs in a memorable triumph.
Widely regarded as one of the country’s cricketing pioneers, Zadran helped lay the foundation for Afghanistan’s emergence on the world stage and inspired a generation of young cricketers.
Tributes have continued to pour in from teammates, former players, cricket officials and fans, who have remembered him for his passion, commitment and lasting contribution to the development of cricket in Afghanistan.
Sport
Trump intervention sparks World Cup storm as FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium
The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision to declare Balogun eligible to play in the match, pointing to the rule book while it investigated all potential options.
The United States’ World Cup campaign took an extraordinary turn on Sunday when FIFA made the unprecedented decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s automatic red-card ban, clearing the striker to face Belgium in Monday’s last-16 clash after U.S. President Donald Trump personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the case.
The move thrust FIFA’s disciplinary process into the global spotlight, prompted an angry response from Belgium and ensured that one of this tournament’s biggest talking points would centre not on tactics or team selection, but on the relationship between football’s governing body and political power, Reuters reported.
What is Article 27 of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code that allows red-carded Balogun to play?
Within minutes, the decision had ignited one of the tournament’s biggest media storms, dominating sports bulletins and talk shows as pundits, commentators and former players argued over whether FIFA had upheld justice or undermined its own rules.
As questions mounted over the circumstances surrounding the decision, FIFA did not respond to multiple Reuters requests for comment about the decision and Trump’s call with Infantino.
Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup in the 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina but was shown a red card in the second half for planting his boot into the ankle of Tarik Muharemovic.
The 25-year-old was sent off after a VAR review, with U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino saying it was never a red card offence.
Trump called Infantino to ask world soccer’s governing body to review the sending-off, according to a source briefed on the call.
FIFA is allowing Balogun to play without rescinding the red card.
“In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,” FIFA said in a statement.
“If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”
The judicial body has the discretion to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary sanction.
‘A GREAT INJUSTICE’
“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice,” Trump wrote on Truth Social while the White House celebrated Balogun’s reinstatement in the squad with a post on X saying: “USA-USA-USA.”
U.S. Soccer accepted the decision while Balogun’s teammates said they only found out via social media on their way to training ahead of Monday’s game in Seattle.
“We found out about it just coming over here,” American forward Christian Pulisic told reporters. “At first, you’re like, ‘Oh really, is this real?’ And then ‘Oh, this is great news’.”
Pochettino welcomed the news at a U.S. press conference in Seattle on Sunday evening.
“I think 99.9% of people in football have said this is an unfair punishment and there’s evidence from the past that makes it possible to suspend a punishment and to fulfil it later on, so I don’t understand how people can be surprised,” he told reporters.
“This has happened in the past. It’s not something extraordinary that has only happened for us, it has happened in the past. And we’ve seen many players in this World Cup that were not punished and I’m happy for this because it would have been unfair.”
BELGIUM ‘ASTONISHED’ BY DECISION
The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision to declare Balogun eligible to play in the match, pointing to the rule book while it investigated all potential options.
“FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction,” the RBFA said.
“However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team’s next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.”
It said the decision was in direct contradiction with the provisions of the tournament’s Regulations.
“As set out in Article 10.5: ‘If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team’s subsequent match,'” the RBFA added.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was able to play his side’s opening World Cup matches after FIFA suspended the final two games of a three-match ban last year when he was sent off in their penultimate qualifying match against Ireland.
Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo was handed a five-match ban after receiving a red card for a tackle that seriously injured Canada midfielder Ismael Kone during a group match at the tournament.
Monday’s match will now be played against the backdrop of a decision that has become one of the defining controversies of the tournament, with the debate over FIFA’s powers unlikely to end at the final whistle.
Sport
Afghanistan claims 10 medals, team bronze at South Asian bodybuilding championships
Afghanistan’s national bodybuilding and fitness team delivered a strong performance at the 16th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship, winning 10 medals, finishing third in the team standings, and securing two international judging certifications.
The Afghan team returned home with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals, while two athletes also recorded fourth-place finishes.
Maiwand Babakhel won gold in the under-21 category, Nasibullah Azimi topped the men’s sport physique (175 cm) division, and Mahmood Mateen claimed the title in the men’s bodybuilding over 85 kg category.
Silver medals were earned by Riyaz Rahman Ehsan in the under-21 division, Khwaja Rafi Siddiqi in the men’s athletic physique (172 cm) category, and Ahmad Habibi in the men’s 70 kg bodybuilding event.
Afghanistan’s bronze medalists were Jawad Mizai (85 kg bodybuilding), Mohammad Ali Hasani (over 85 kg bodybuilding), Hikmatullah Aloumi (80 kg bodybuilding), and Bilal Ahmad Jalili (167 cm athletic physique).
Shuja Ahmad, competing in the men’s sport physique over 175 cm category, and Faramoz Akramzada in the men’s 75 kg bodybuilding division, both finished fourth.
The championships also brought recognition for Afghanistan’s officiating standards. Safiullah Burhani and Zabihullah Habibi, referees with the Afghanistan National Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, were awarded the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) Grade A international judging license after successfully completing the federation’s certification requirements.
The results mark another milestone for Afghanistan’s bodybuilding and fitness program, reflecting the country’s growing competitiveness on the regional stage.
Sport
Afghanistan U-15 team qualifies for FIFA U-15 World Cup
The Afghanistan Football Federation announced on Tuesday that Afghanistan’s under-15 national football team has qualified for the FIFA U-15 World Cup, marking a significant achievement for the country’s youth football development.
According to the federation, the qualification comes as a result of sustained efforts and strategic planning aimed at strengthening grassroots football across Afghanistan.
The federation said the successful organization of under-14 competitions in different zones of the country helped pave the way for the U-15 national team to secure a place in the global tournament.
In a statement, the federation said the achievement also follows efforts by its leadership, particularly Mohammad Yousuf Kargar, who held discussions with officials of FIFA while emphasizing the development of youth football in Afghanistan.
The tournament, part of FIFA’s global talent development program, aims to nurture young players, improve technical ability, provide international exposure, and prepare the next generation of footballers.
The competition will take place in Azerbaijan from October 22 to 31, 2026, with under-15 teams from FIFA member nations set to participate.
Players born in 2011 and 2012 will be eligible for the tournament.
Matches will be played in an 8-versus-8 format designed to maximize ball involvement, develop individual skills, improve decision-making, and provide young players with valuable international competition experience.
Afghanistan’s participation is being seen as a major opportunity for the country’s emerging football talent to compete on the world stage and further elevate the profile of Afghan youth football.
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