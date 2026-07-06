Afghanistan announces 2026 Kankor results; Rashid tops National exam with perfect score

Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Examinations on Monday announced the results of the 2026 Kankor (national university entrance) examination during a ceremony held at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC).

According to the results, Rashid, son of Pahlawan, from Parwan province, secured first place after scoring a perfect 360 marks.

Enamullah, son of Shir Zaman, from Kunar province, ranked second with 358.0937 marks, while Abdul Hadi, son of Abdul Rahman, from Paktia province, claimed third place with 356.96791 marks.

Mohammad Ayman, son of Mohammad Bashir, from Maidan Wardak province, ranked fourth with 356.96790 marks, followed by Bismillah Jan, son of Mohammad Omar, also from Maidan Wardak, who secured fifth place with 356.8579 marks.

Among graduates of religious schools, Abdul Majid from Ghor province ranked first with 327.19 marks, Khalid from Badakhshan province placed second with 320 marks, and Hamed from Laghman province ranked third with 319 marks.

The General Directorate of Examinations said the 2026 Kankor was successfully conducted in four phases, with nearly 120,000 applicants participating nationwide. In line with the Ministry of Higher Education’s admission plan, 74,500 candidates will be admitted to public universities and higher education institutions across the country.

The directorate stated that the examination process was organized to ensure equal opportunities for all eligible candidates throughout Afghanistan. The first phase covered applicants from 15 provinces, the second phase included candidates from 18 provinces, the third phase was held for Grade 12 graduates in Kabul, while the fourth phase included candidates who missed previous rounds, graduates from abroad, graduates from tribal communities, religious school graduates in Kabul, and Grade 14 graduates.

Officials said all four phases were conducted in an organized manner with transparency, effective management, and without any reported problems. They added that the process was managed according to established standards, helping strengthen public confidence in the examination system.

The General Directorate of Examinations said the 2026 Kankor, one of the country’s most important academic examinations, was successfully held based on the principles of transparency, fair assessment, and effective management. With the announcement of the results, tens of thousands of young Afghans will now have the opportunity to continue their higher education in various academic fields.

During the ceremony, officials from various government institutions also praised the General Directorate of Examinations for effectively managing the process, congratulated the successful candidates, and urged them to make the best use of the opportunity to advance their education and serve the people and the country.