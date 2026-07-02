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Senior Afghan delegation travels to Iran for funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
The visit comes as Iran prepares what officials have described as the largest state funeral in the history of the Islamic Republic.
A senior Afghan delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has travelled to Iran to attend the funeral ceremonies of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
According to sources, the delegation includes Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Zakir Jalali, Director General of the Second Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Azam, head of Baradar’s office, and Haji Hikmat, head of the economic department of the Deputy Prime Minister’s office.
The visit comes as Iran prepares what officials have described as the largest state funeral in the history of the Islamic Republic. The six-day funeral, spanning multiple cities in Iran and Iraq, follows a months-long delay after Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli strikes on February 28 during the Iran-Israel conflict.
Ceremonies are set to begin at Tehran’s Mosalla prayer complex before a major funeral procession through the capital. The events will then continue in the holy city of Qom, followed by ceremonies in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala. Khamenei is scheduled to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.
Iranian authorities expect millions of mourners to participate in the ceremonies, with Tehran’s mayor estimating that around 20 million people could attend the main funeral procession in the capital. Extensive security and logistical measures have been put in place, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other security forces overseeing crowd management.
Several foreign delegations are expected to attend the funeral, including an official delegation from Pakistan, while the participation of other regional and international leaders is still being confirmed.
The Afghan delegation’s attendance underscores the continued diplomatic engagement between Kabul and Tehran, which have maintained regular high-level contacts on political, economic and regional issues. No details have been announced regarding any bilateral meetings between Afghan and Iranian officials during the visit.
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Afghan, Russian officials discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in Kabul
Senior officials from the foreign ministries of Afghanistan and Russia held consultations in Kabul, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening regional engagement involving Afghanistan.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was held between A.V. Pavlovsky, Director of the Second Asia Department of Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abdul Hai Qanit, Director of the Third Political Department at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two sides discussed cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, as well as ways to strengthen regional interaction with Afghanistan’s participation.
The consultations underscore ongoing diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Kabul as the two countries continue to explore closer cooperation on regional and bilateral issues.
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Landmines and unexploded ordnance kill, injure 175 in Afghanistan in first five months of 2026
UNOCHA spokesperson Olga Cherevko said Afghanistan ranks as the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties caused by unexploded ordnance.
At least 175 people were killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Afghanistan between January and May 2026, with children accounting for 75 percent of the casualties, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Thursday.
In a post on X, UNOCHA warned that mine action programs in Afghanistan are facing a severe funding shortfall. The agency said $14.5 million is required to sustain demining operations this year, but only $3.6 million had been secured by June.
“Urgent support can prevent further casualties,” UNOCHA said, warning that funding shortages are threatening life-saving mine clearance activities across the country.
During a visit to eastern Afghanistan, UNOCHA spokesperson Olga Cherevko said Afghanistan ranks as the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties caused by unexploded ordnance.
She said children account for around 80 percent of those casualties, while an average of 50 people are killed or injured every month by landmines and explosive remnants of war.
Cherevko said mine clearance and explosive ordnance risk education are essential to protecting communities by removing explosive hazards and raising public awareness.
However, she warned that many programs are being scaled back or suspended because of critical funding shortages despite the continuing threat.
“Every unexploded munition left in the ground puts another life at risk,” Cherevko said.
Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most heavily contaminated countries with landmines and explosive remnants of decades of conflict. Many hazardous areas are located near villages, farmland, schools and roads, placing civilians—particularly children—at constant risk. Humanitarian organizations say children are especially vulnerable because they often mistake unexploded ordnance for toys or scrap metal.
Figures released by Afghanistan’s National Disaster Preparedness Authority also highlight the scale of the problem. The authority recorded 225 landmine- and UXO-related incidents between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, resulting in 474 casualties, including 96 deaths and 378 injuries.
According to the authority, 321 of the victims were children and 153 were adults, while 380 were male and 94 were female. The eastern province of Kunar recorded the highest number of incidents, followed by Farah, with Nangarhar, Herat and Kandahar also among the hardest-hit provinces.
Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that without additional donor funding, mine clearance operations and community risk education programs could be significantly reduced, increasing the danger to civilians and slowing efforts to make contaminated land safe for agriculture, housing and public use.
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Afghan motorcyclist completes six-month journey across all 34 provinces
He said the country’s improved security was the key factor that enabled him to undertake the nationwide tour.
An Afghan traveler has completed a six-month motorcycle journey across all 34 provinces of the country, a trip he said was inspired by his passion for exploring Afghanistan’s diverse cultures and traditions.
According to the Ministry of Information and Culture, Sayed Sajjad Sadat, a resident of Herat originally from Ghazni province, traveled through all 34 provinces and visited more than 80 districts before concluding his journey in Logar province.
Sadat said the purpose of his trip was to meet people from different ethnic communities, learn about their customs, traditions, and cultural heritage, and help promote a better understanding of Afghanistan’s diversity.
He said the country’s improved security was the key factor that enabled him to undertake the nationwide tour.
Sawab Jan Islamyar, Director of Information and Culture in Logar, praised Sadat’s initiative, saying the journey demonstrates that visitors can travel across Afghanistan to experience its natural landscapes, historical landmarks, and rich cultural heritage.
He added that the prevailing security situation has created opportunities for both domestic and international tourists to visit different parts of the country with confidence.
Afghan, Russian officials discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in Kabul
Landmines and unexploded ordnance kill, injure 175 in Afghanistan in first five months of 2026
Afghan motorcyclist completes six-month journey across all 34 provinces
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UNOCHA warns of deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as funding gap widens
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