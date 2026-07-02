Afghanistan must become a co-author of regionalization processes in Central Asia: Vakhabov

Afghanistan should be recognized as a full participant in shaping Central Asia’s future rather than being viewed as a peripheral state, Javlon Vakhabov, Director of the International Institute for Central Asia (IICA), said during the first Central Asia–Afghanistan Think Tank Forum held in Kabul.

The forum organized by the Center for Strategic Studies of Afghanistan, brought together heads of leading think tanks, policymakers, researchers, and business representatives from Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, and Afghanistan to discuss regional cooperation and integration.

Vakhabov stressed that Afghanistan’s stability and economic recovery are closely linked to the future of Central Asia, arguing that the country should become a “co-author” of regional integration rather than remain on the sidelines.

He said major infrastructure initiatives—including the Trans-Afghan Transport Corridor, the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the TAP power transmission project, and the CASA-1000 electricity project—could transform Afghanistan from a transit route into an active participant in regional production, industry, and economic development.

On water and climate cooperation, Vakhabov underscored the need to establish legal and institutional frameworks that include Afghanistan. He also called for continued dialogue on the Qosh Tepa Canal, regular technical consultations, data sharing, joint monitoring, glacier research, and the development of regional early warning systems.