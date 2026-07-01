Haqqani, Qatari envoy hold talks on expanding bilateral relations

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, said on Wednesday that no neighboring country can destroy another through conflict, stressing that war only brings losses for all sides and is not a solution to disputes in the 21st century.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the fifth National and International Industry and Mines Week Exhibition in Kabul, Hanafi urged countries to channel their resources toward development and economic progress rather than conflict.

“If we fight each other, we will spend all our energy destroying one another. Why should we not use our energy in this century for the progress of our nations?” Hanafi said.

Referring to the lessons of the world wars, he said many countries that were once engaged in conflict have since concluded that war is ineffective and have instead embraced cooperation, reconstruction, and development.

Hanafi said the policy of the Islamic Emirate is based on peaceful coexistence with all countries, founded on mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

He reiterated that, under the Islamic Emirate’s policy, no individual or group is permitted to use Afghan territory to threaten or launch attacks against other countries. Likewise, he said, no country has the right to interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs.

Turning to the economy, Hanafi said the exhibition highlights the continued growth of Afghanistan’s industrial sector despite decades of conflict that have left the country economically vulnerable.

He said the Islamic Emirate is working to reduce the long-term effects of war by expanding trade and strengthening domestic production, with the goal of transforming Afghanistan from an import-dependent economy into an export-oriented one.

According to Hanafi, authorities have introduced around 25 incentives for industrialists across various sectors, including the allocation of industrial land, tax exemptions, and other measures aimed at encouraging investment and boosting production.

He also called on domestic and foreign investors to take advantage of investment opportunities in Afghanistan, particularly in the country’s mining sector and other key industries.