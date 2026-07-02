2026 World Cup sees surge in red cards as referees enforce stricter discipline

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced more red cards than the previous two tournaments combined, highlighting a sharp rise in dismissals as referees take a stricter approach to enforcing the Laws of the Game.

Just 27 matches into the tournament, officials had already issued 12 red cards—all of them straight dismissals—surpassing the four red cards shown during the entire 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the four recorded at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The current total is approaching the World Cup record of 28 red cards, set during the 2006 finals in Germany.

Former FIFA referee and FOX Sports rules analyst Mark Clattenburg attributed the increase to poor decision-making by players, particularly inside and around the penalty area.

“Players are well-behaved, but they’re making mistakes in moments of panic, especially around the penalty area,” Clattenburg said. “With squads expanded to 26 players, some defenders may be more willing to commit professional fouls knowing replacements are available.”

Several dismissals have had a significant impact on matches. United States forward Folarin Balogun became the first player since Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final to score a goal and receive a red card in the same knockout match after being sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Paraguay’s Miguel Almirón, Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié and Uruguay winger Agustín Canobbio were among several players dismissed following VAR reviews or incidents involving misconduct, while South Africa’s opening match against Mexico produced three red cards, including a three-match suspension for Themba Zwane after FIFA ruled his challenge constituted violent conduct.

Other notable dismissals included Iraq defender Rebin Sulaka, who received one of the fastest red cards in World Cup history after denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity against Senegal, and Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy, who was sent off for a reckless tackle on Iran’s Mehdi Taremi.

The surge in red cards has had a major influence on the tournament, forcing teams to play with reduced numbers, creating decisive set-piece opportunities and altering the outcome of several matches.

Red cards by World Cup edition: