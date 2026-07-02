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UNOCHA warns of deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as funding gap widens
UNOCHA reiterated that sustained international support is critical to preventing further deterioration of living conditions for vulnerable families across Afghanistan.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan has warned that millions of Afghan families are facing increasingly difficult survival choices amid a severe funding shortfall in humanitarian assistance.
In a statement shared on social media, UNOCHA said that for many Afghans, “staying when food is no longer guaranteed” means being forced into “impossible choices,” including deciding between eating today or saving food for tomorrow, and choosing between buying medicine or bread.
“Support today means survival tomorrow for millions of Afghan families,” the agency said, emphasizing the urgent need for continued international assistance.
According to UNOCHA, the 2026 Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is currently only 17 percent funded. Out of the $1.71 billion required, just $292 million has been received so far.
The agency warned that the significant funding gap is limiting the ability of humanitarian partners to respond to growing needs across the country, where millions remain dependent on aid for basic survival.
UNOCHA reiterated that sustained international support is critical to preventing further deterioration of living conditions for vulnerable families across Afghanistan.
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Afghan, Russian officials discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in Kabul
Senior officials from the foreign ministries of Afghanistan and Russia held consultations in Kabul, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening regional engagement involving Afghanistan.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was held between A.V. Pavlovsky, Director of the Second Asia Department of Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abdul Hai Qanit, Director of the Third Political Department at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two sides discussed cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, as well as ways to strengthen regional interaction with Afghanistan’s participation.
The consultations underscore ongoing diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Kabul as the two countries continue to explore closer cooperation on regional and bilateral issues.
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Landmines and unexploded ordnance kill, injure 175 in Afghanistan in first five months of 2026
UNOCHA spokesperson Olga Cherevko said Afghanistan ranks as the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties caused by unexploded ordnance.
At least 175 people were killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Afghanistan between January and May 2026, with children accounting for 75 percent of the casualties, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Thursday.
In a post on X, UNOCHA warned that mine action programs in Afghanistan are facing a severe funding shortfall. The agency said $14.5 million is required to sustain demining operations this year, but only $3.6 million had been secured by June.
“Urgent support can prevent further casualties,” UNOCHA said, warning that funding shortages are threatening life-saving mine clearance activities across the country.
During a visit to eastern Afghanistan, UNOCHA spokesperson Olga Cherevko said Afghanistan ranks as the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties caused by unexploded ordnance.
She said children account for around 80 percent of those casualties, while an average of 50 people are killed or injured every month by landmines and explosive remnants of war.
Cherevko said mine clearance and explosive ordnance risk education are essential to protecting communities by removing explosive hazards and raising public awareness.
However, she warned that many programs are being scaled back or suspended because of critical funding shortages despite the continuing threat.
“Every unexploded munition left in the ground puts another life at risk,” Cherevko said.
Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most heavily contaminated countries with landmines and explosive remnants of decades of conflict. Many hazardous areas are located near villages, farmland, schools and roads, placing civilians—particularly children—at constant risk. Humanitarian organizations say children are especially vulnerable because they often mistake unexploded ordnance for toys or scrap metal.
Figures released by Afghanistan’s National Disaster Preparedness Authority also highlight the scale of the problem. The authority recorded 225 landmine- and UXO-related incidents between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, resulting in 474 casualties, including 96 deaths and 378 injuries.
According to the authority, 321 of the victims were children and 153 were adults, while 380 were male and 94 were female. The eastern province of Kunar recorded the highest number of incidents, followed by Farah, with Nangarhar, Herat and Kandahar also among the hardest-hit provinces.
Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that without additional donor funding, mine clearance operations and community risk education programs could be significantly reduced, increasing the danger to civilians and slowing efforts to make contaminated land safe for agriculture, housing and public use.
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Afghan motorcyclist completes six-month journey across all 34 provinces
He said the country’s improved security was the key factor that enabled him to undertake the nationwide tour.
An Afghan traveler has completed a six-month motorcycle journey across all 34 provinces of the country, a trip he said was inspired by his passion for exploring Afghanistan’s diverse cultures and traditions.
According to the Ministry of Information and Culture, Sayed Sajjad Sadat, a resident of Herat originally from Ghazni province, traveled through all 34 provinces and visited more than 80 districts before concluding his journey in Logar province.
Sadat said the purpose of his trip was to meet people from different ethnic communities, learn about their customs, traditions, and cultural heritage, and help promote a better understanding of Afghanistan’s diversity.
He said the country’s improved security was the key factor that enabled him to undertake the nationwide tour.
Sawab Jan Islamyar, Director of Information and Culture in Logar, praised Sadat’s initiative, saying the journey demonstrates that visitors can travel across Afghanistan to experience its natural landscapes, historical landmarks, and rich cultural heritage.
He added that the prevailing security situation has created opportunities for both domestic and international tourists to visit different parts of the country with confidence.
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