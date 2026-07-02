UNOCHA warns of deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as funding gap widens

At least 175 people were killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Afghanistan between January and May 2026, with children accounting for 75 percent of the casualties, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Thursday.

In a post on X, UNOCHA warned that mine action programs in Afghanistan are facing a severe funding shortfall. The agency said $14.5 million is required to sustain demining operations this year, but only $3.6 million had been secured by June.

“Urgent support can prevent further casualties,” UNOCHA said, warning that funding shortages are threatening life-saving mine clearance activities across the country.

During a visit to eastern Afghanistan, UNOCHA spokesperson Olga Cherevko said Afghanistan ranks as the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties caused by unexploded ordnance.

She said children account for around 80 percent of those casualties, while an average of 50 people are killed or injured every month by landmines and explosive remnants of war.

Cherevko said mine clearance and explosive ordnance risk education are essential to protecting communities by removing explosive hazards and raising public awareness.

However, she warned that many programs are being scaled back or suspended because of critical funding shortages despite the continuing threat.

“Every unexploded munition left in the ground puts another life at risk,” Cherevko said.

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most heavily contaminated countries with landmines and explosive remnants of decades of conflict. Many hazardous areas are located near villages, farmland, schools and roads, placing civilians—particularly children—at constant risk. Humanitarian organizations say children are especially vulnerable because they often mistake unexploded ordnance for toys or scrap metal.

Figures released by Afghanistan’s National Disaster Preparedness Authority also highlight the scale of the problem. The authority recorded 225 landmine- and UXO-related incidents between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, resulting in 474 casualties, including 96 deaths and 378 injuries.

According to the authority, 321 of the victims were children and 153 were adults, while 380 were male and 94 were female. The eastern province of Kunar recorded the highest number of incidents, followed by Farah, with Nangarhar, Herat and Kandahar also among the hardest-hit provinces.

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that without additional donor funding, mine clearance operations and community risk education programs could be significantly reduced, increasing the danger to civilians and slowing efforts to make contaminated land safe for agriculture, housing and public use.