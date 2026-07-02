Afghan motorcyclist completes six-month journey across all 34 provinces

An Afghan traveler has completed a six-month motorcycle journey across all 34 provinces of the country, a trip he said was inspired by his passion for exploring Afghanistan’s diverse cultures and traditions.

According to the Ministry of Information and Culture, Sayed Sajjad Sadat, a resident of Herat originally from Ghazni province, traveled through all 34 provinces and visited more than 80 districts before concluding his journey in Logar province.

Sadat said the purpose of his trip was to meet people from different ethnic communities, learn about their customs, traditions, and cultural heritage, and help promote a better understanding of Afghanistan’s diversity.

He said the country’s improved security was the key factor that enabled him to undertake the nationwide tour.

Sawab Jan Islamyar, Director of Information and Culture in Logar, praised Sadat’s initiative, saying the journey demonstrates that visitors can travel across Afghanistan to experience its natural landscapes, historical landmarks, and rich cultural heritage.

He added that the prevailing security situation has created opportunities for both domestic and international tourists to visit different parts of the country with confidence.