Kandahar governor urges Turkey to expand health, development support

Kandahar Governor Mullah Mohammad Shirin Akhund has called on Turkey to expand its support for healthcare, agriculture and development projects in Afghanistan, particularly in Kandahar, during a meeting with Turkey’s ambassador to Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Kandahar governor’s office, Sadin Ayyıldız, Chargé d’Affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Kabul, and his delegation met with Akhund during an official visit to the province on Saturday.

The governor thanked Turkey for its longstanding support for Afghanistan and described the country as a close friend with shared religious, cultural and historical ties. He expressed hope for stronger bilateral relations and broader cooperation between the two countries.

Akhund requested that Turkey increase its assistance by building clinics in districts and remote areas, supplying medicines and medical equipment, and helping equip Mirwais Regional Hospital and the Aino Mina 350-bed Hospital.

He also called for training programs for Afghan doctors and other healthcare workers, greater cooperation in agriculture and livestock through the sharing of Turkish expertise, faster visa processing for Afghan patients and businesspeople, and support for schools, religious schools, clinics and clean water supply networks in settlements for newly returned Afghan refugees.

The governor said these sectors represent some of Kandahar’s most pressing needs.

The statement added that Ayyıldız praised Afghanistan’s security situation, reconstruction efforts and other developments, saying Turkey has long sought to stand alongside the Afghan people and support them in areas of need. He also expressed hope for Afghanistan’s continued development.