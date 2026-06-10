One Day to Go: Everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2026

The countdown is almost over. In just one day, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will get underway, launching what is widely regarded as the world’s greatest sporting event.

Football fans across Afghanistan and around the globe are preparing for a month of excitement as 48 nations compete for the most coveted prize in international football.

What is the FIFA World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup is the premier international football tournament, held every four years and featuring the world’s best national teams.

The 2026 edition will be the largest in the tournament’s history, expanding from 32 to 48 teams and featuring a record 104 matches.

Where is the tournament being held?

For the first time, the World Cup will be jointly hosted by three countries:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Matches will be played across 16 host cities throughout North America.

When does the tournament start?

The tournament kicks off on June 11, with hosts Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match in Mexico City.

The final will be played on July 19 in New York.

Why is this World Cup historic?

The 2026 tournament marks several major milestones:

First World Cup hosted by three nations.

First World Cup featuring 48 teams.

Largest World Cup ever with 104 matches.

First time Canada hosts World Cup matches.

Organizers expect millions of fans to attend matches, while billions around the world are expected to follow the tournament on television and digital platforms.

Which teams are among the favourites?

Several traditional football powers enter the tournament among the leading contenders, including:

Argentina (defending champions)

France

Brazil

England

Spain

Germany

Portugal

Stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi are expected to be among the tournament’s biggest attractions.

How can fans in Afghanistan watch the World Cup?

Football supporters across Afghanistan will be able to follow every moment of the tournament through Ariana Radio and Television Network’s (ATN) extensive coverage – on both TV and radio.

Ariana Television will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live across Afghanistan, bringing viewers comprehensive coverage of the world’s biggest football event.

For fans on the move or unable to watch television, Ariana FM will also provide live match broadcasts throughout the tournament, ensuring supporters can stay connected to the action wherever they are.

What can fans expect?

From dramatic goals and unforgettable upsets to emerging stars and title contenders battling for glory, the FIFA World Cup consistently delivers some of sport’s most memorable moments.

With one day remaining until kickoff, anticipation is building around the world as football prepares to take centre stage once again.

Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 11:30pm to watch kick off between Mexico and South Africa on Thursday night, June 11.