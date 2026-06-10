International Sports
One Day to Go: Everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2026
With one day remaining until kickoff, anticipation is building around the world as football prepares to take centre stage once again.
The countdown is almost over. In just one day, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will get underway, launching what is widely regarded as the world’s greatest sporting event.
Football fans across Afghanistan and around the globe are preparing for a month of excitement as 48 nations compete for the most coveted prize in international football.
What is the FIFA World Cup?
The FIFA World Cup is the premier international football tournament, held every four years and featuring the world’s best national teams.
The 2026 edition will be the largest in the tournament’s history, expanding from 32 to 48 teams and featuring a record 104 matches.
Where is the tournament being held?
For the first time, the World Cup will be jointly hosted by three countries:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Matches will be played across 16 host cities throughout North America.
When does the tournament start?
The tournament kicks off on June 11, with hosts Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match in Mexico City.
The final will be played on July 19 in New York.
Why is this World Cup historic?
The 2026 tournament marks several major milestones:
- First World Cup hosted by three nations.
- First World Cup featuring 48 teams.
- Largest World Cup ever with 104 matches.
- First time Canada hosts World Cup matches.
Organizers expect millions of fans to attend matches, while billions around the world are expected to follow the tournament on television and digital platforms.
Which teams are among the favourites?
Several traditional football powers enter the tournament among the leading contenders, including:
Argentina (defending champions)
- France
- Brazil
- England
- Spain
- Germany
- Portugal
Stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi are expected to be among the tournament’s biggest attractions.
How can fans in Afghanistan watch the World Cup?
Football supporters across Afghanistan will be able to follow every moment of the tournament through Ariana Radio and Television Network’s (ATN) extensive coverage – on both TV and radio.
Ariana Television will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live across Afghanistan, bringing viewers comprehensive coverage of the world’s biggest football event.
For fans on the move or unable to watch television, Ariana FM will also provide live match broadcasts throughout the tournament, ensuring supporters can stay connected to the action wherever they are.
What can fans expect?
From dramatic goals and unforgettable upsets to emerging stars and title contenders battling for glory, the FIFA World Cup consistently delivers some of sport’s most memorable moments.
With one day remaining until kickoff, anticipation is building around the world as football prepares to take centre stage once again.
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 11:30pm to watch kick off between Mexico and South Africa on Thursday night, June 11.
International Sports
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Norway’s men’s national football team has generated widespread attention after unveiling a striking Viking-themed squad photograph ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The image, featuring stars Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard dressed in traditional Viking-inspired attire, celebrates Norway’s cultural heritage as the country prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 1998.
Moving away from the conventional team portrait, the Norwegian Football Federation commissioned acclaimed British photographer David Yarrow to create a dramatic scene inspired by the country’s Norse history.
The photograph shows the 26-man squad assembled as a Viking force, complete with shields, swords and longships against a rugged coastal backdrop. While the image has prompted some social media users to speculate that it was generated using artificial intelligence, the production was created entirely through an elaborate photoshoot.
The shoot took place on a private beach outside Oslo, where players underwent extensive costume, makeup and staging preparations. Elements inspired by Viking Valley in Gudvangen were also incorporated into the production design.
According to Yarrow, the concept drew inspiration from the Vikings’ historic voyages across the Atlantic, mirroring Norway’s journey to North America for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Although Haaland is one of the most recognisable figures in the image, the concept was designed to highlight the collective identity of the squad rather than focus on individual stars.
Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness said the Viking theme reflects values such as unity, resilience and togetherness, qualities the team hopes to carry into the tournament.
The photograph has been warmly received by supporters as excitement continues to build ahead of Norway’s return to football’s biggest stage after a 28-year absence.
Norway will open its World Cup campaign on June 16 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before taking on France and Senegal in the group stage.
While much of the focus in the coming weeks will be on Norway’s performances on the field, the team’s Viking-inspired portrait has already become one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament build-up.
International Sports
Upsets and historic milestones highlight men’s action at Rome Taekwondo Grand Prix
The tournament, which featured Olympic weight categories, brought together many of the world’s leading taekwondo athletes at the Foro Italico.
Spain’s Juan Antonio Milán Cánovas produced the biggest surprise of the Rome Taekwondo Grand Prix, while athletes from Türkiye, Russia and Italy also claimed gold medals during four days of high-level competition in the Italian capital.
The tournament, which featured Olympic weight categories, brought together many of the world’s leading taekwondo athletes at the Foro Italico.
The standout result came in the men’s -80kg division, where Spain’s Cánovas defied the odds to capture gold. Entering the competition as the 27th seed, he defeated reigning world champion Henrique Marques Rodrigues Fernandes of Brazil in the final after earlier overcoming American CJ Nickolas in a dramatic semi-final.
In the men’s -68kg category, Türkiye’s Berkay Erer continued his impressive form by securing the title. The recently crowned European champion edged Russia’s Amir Vykov in a closely contested final to add another major medal to his growing collection.
The division also produced a historic achievement for Africa. Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Maiga claimed bronze, becoming the first athlete from his country to win a World Taekwondo Grand Prix medal and the first African competitor to reach the podium in the men’s -68kg category. His run included a victory over world champion Banlung Tubtimdang of Thailand.
The heavyweight men’s +80kg competition delivered one of the tournament’s most dramatic finals. Russia’s Rafail Aiukaev fought back from a significant deficit to defeat Italy’s two-time world champion Simone Alessio and claim gold.
Aiukaev’s route to the title included a win over Uzbekistan’s Marat Mavlonov, while Alessio reached the final after defeating two-time world champion Kang Sang-hyun of Korea. Several leading contenders, including Britain’s Paris 2024 silver medallist Caden Cunningham, Russia’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Vladislav Larin and Egypt’s Seif Eissa, exited before the medal rounds.
The host nation had reason to celebrate on the final day as Olympic champion Vito Dell’Aquila captured the men’s -58kg title. Backed by a passionate home crowd, the Italian star overcame Korea’s world champion Seo Eun-su in a thrilling three-round final to secure his first Grand Prix gold medal on home soil.
The event concluded with celebrations marking 60 years of taekwondo in Italy, with World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue paying tribute to the pioneers who helped establish the sport in the country.
Men’s Grand Prix champions
-58kg: Vito Dell’Aquila (Italy)
-68kg: Berkay Erer (Türkiye)
-80kg: Juan Antonio Milán Cánovas (Spain)
+80kg: Rafail Aiukaev (Russia)
International Sports
World Cup 2026: Ten attacking stars set to steal the show in North America
The FIFA World Cup has long been a stage where elite forwards become household names, producing the goals and moments that define football’s biggest spectacle.
With the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico expected to showcase some of the game’s brightest talents, these are 10 attacking players who could leave a lasting mark on the competition.
Kylian Mbappé (France)
Already a World Cup winner and Golden Boot recipient, Mbappé arrives in North America at the peak of his career. The French captain remains one of football’s most feared attackers and will once again be central to his country’s title ambitions.
Erling Haaland (Norway)
Norway’s return to the World Cup spotlight owes much to Haaland’s remarkable goalscoring form. The powerful striker combines physical strength with clinical finishing and will be among the favourites to challenge for the Golden Boot.
Lamine Yamal (Spain)
Still a teenager, Yamal has already established himself as one of football’s most exciting talents. The Barcelona star’s creativity, flair and maturity make him a potential breakout star of the tournament.
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)
Brazil’s hopes of lifting a sixth World Cup could rest heavily on Vinícius. The Real Madrid winger continues to terrorise defenders with his pace, skill and growing goalscoring threat.
Harry Kane (England)
England’s all-time leading scorer heads into the tournament after another prolific campaign. Kane remains one of the world’s most complete forwards and a leading contender for both individual and team honours.
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
After helping Egypt qualify, Salah finally gets another chance to shine on football’s biggest stage. Despite entering his thirties, the Liverpool legend remains one of the game’s most productive and influential attackers.
Ousmane Dembélé (France)
Having overcome years of injury setbacks, Dembélé arrives in top form following a hugely successful spell with Paris Saint-Germain. His pace, creativity and improved finishing add another dimension to France’s formidable attack.
Julián Álvarez (Argentina)
Already a World Cup winner, Álvarez continues to thrive on the biggest occasions. His work rate, intelligent movement and eye for goal make him a vital figure for the defending champions.
Raphinha (Brazil)
Raphinha has become a key component of Brazil’s attack, combining creativity with a consistent goal threat. If fully fit, he could play a major role in Brazil’s quest for glory.
Rafael Leão (Portugal)
Few players can change a game as quickly as Leão. The AC Milan winger’s explosive pace and dribbling ability make him one of Portugal’s most dangerous attacking weapons heading into the tournament.
As the countdown to World Cup 2026 continues, these forwards are expected to be among the headline acts, with their goals and creativity potentially shaping the destiny of football’s most coveted prize.
One Day to Go: Everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2026
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