International Sports
Midfield Maestros: 10 players set to control the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Every great World Cup team is built around a midfield capable of dictating play, creating chances and thriving under pressure and as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, a new generation of stars is preparing to share the spotlight with established world-class talents.
From creative playmakers to relentless box-to-box engines, these are 10 midfielders who could shape the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
- Jude Bellingham (England)
Already among football’s biggest names, Bellingham enters the tournament at the peak of his powers. Combining physical strength, technical quality and a knack for scoring crucial goals, the England star has all the attributes of a complete modern midfielder. If England are to end their long wait for World Cup glory, Bellingham will be central to their ambitions.
- Pedri (Spain)
Spain’s proud midfield tradition continues with Pedri. Calm under pressure and blessed with exceptional vision, he has the ability to unlock the tightest defences with a single pass. If fully fit, the Barcelona playmaker could become one of the standout performers of the tournament.
- Federico Valverde (Uruguay)
Valverde’s versatility and tireless work rate make him one of the game’s most complete midfielders. Whether breaking up attacks, driving forward or unleashing powerful long-range efforts, he provides Uruguay with energy and balance. A strong World Cup could elevate him into the global elite.
- Jamal Musiala (Germany)
Few players are as exciting to watch as Musiala. Equally comfortable operating in midfield or advanced attacking areas, his dribbling and creativity can dismantle defences in an instant. Germany will look to him to inspire their bid for a fifth World Cup title.
- Declan Rice (England)
While others grab the headlines, Rice does much of the vital work that wins tournaments. His ability to shield the defence, regain possession and launch attacks makes him indispensable. His leadership could be crucial if England go deep into the competition.
- Aurélien Tchouaméni (France)
France’s conveyor belt of midfield talent continues with Tchouaméni. Powerful, intelligent and technically accomplished, he provides the foundation that allows France’s attacking stars to flourish. The Real Madrid midfielder is expected to play a key role in another French title challenge.
- Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)
One of Africa’s brightest talents, Kudus combines flair, creativity and fearlessness. Capable of changing a match with a moment of brilliance, the Ghanaian star will be expected to lead the Black Stars’ charge and help them make a significant impact on the world stage.
- Relebohile Mofokeng (South Africa)
Mofokeng has quickly become one of South African football’s most exciting young talents. The Orlando Pirates playmaker possesses confidence, creativity and a flair for the dramatic. Should Bafana Bafana qualify, he could emerge as one of the tournament’s breakout stars.
- Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco)
El Khannouss is widely regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in world football. Blessed with vision and technical quality, he could become the creative heartbeat of a Moroccan side eager to build on its recent success on the global stage.
- João Neves (Portugal)
Despite his young age, Neves already plays with remarkable maturity. Aggressive in winning the ball back and composed in possession, he perfectly fits the profile of the modern box-to-box midfielder. With Portugal boasting a talented squad, Neves could be the engine behind a serious title challenge.
The battle for midfield supremacy
World Cups are often decided in the centre of the pitch, where matches can be won or lost through control, creativity and composure. With established stars and emerging talents all set to feature, the race to be crowned the tournament’s dominant midfielder promises to be one of the defining storylines of World Cup 2026.
International Sports
From AI to Robot Dogs: What’s new at FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA has also upgraded its semi-automated offside system to speed up decision-making.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will not only be the largest tournament in football history, featuring 48 teams across the United States, Canada and Mexico, but also one of the most technologically advanced.
From smart match balls and artificial intelligence to robot security dogs and enhanced offside detection, FIFA is introducing a range of innovations designed to improve decision-making, security and the overall fan experience.
Smart Match Balls
The official World Cup match ball, Trionda, is equipped with a sensor chip that tracks its movement in real time. The technology collects data 500 times per second, providing officials with precise information about the ball’s position and movement.
FIFA says the system will support video assistant referees (VAR), particularly in offside situations and other key match decisions.
AI-Powered Player Tracking
Artificial intelligence will play a major role throughout the tournament. Players will be digitally scanned to create detailed 3D avatars that can help officials track movements more accurately during matches.
The technology is expected to improve semi-automated offside decisions while also allowing broadcasters to present offside reviews in a more realistic and engaging format for fans.
Referee Body Cameras
For the first time at a World Cup, referees will wear body cameras throughout all 104 matches. The footage will provide viewers with a unique pitch-level perspective, offering insights into the speed and intensity of the game from an official’s viewpoint.
Robot Dogs for Security
In Mexico, one of the tournament’s host nations, robotic “dog” units will be deployed as part of security operations around selected venues.
The four-legged robots are equipped with cameras and can enter potentially dangerous areas, transmitting live video to security personnel before officers move in. Officials say the technology is intended to improve safety and reduce risks for law enforcement personnel.
Enhanced Offside Technology
FIFA has also upgraded its semi-automated offside system to speed up decision-making.
The new technology will send real-time audio alerts directly to match officials when clear offside situations are detected, helping reduce delays and unnecessary passages of play.
FIFA hopes the system will improve accuracy while minimizing frustration for players and fans.
Mandatory Hydration Breaks
Player welfare is also receiving increased attention. Every World Cup match will include a three-minute hydration break in each half, regardless of weather conditions or stadium location.
Tournament organizers say the measure is designed to help players maintain peak performance during what is expected to be a demanding 39-day competition.
As football’s biggest event embraces new technology, World Cup 2026 promises to deliver a blend of tradition and innovation unlike any previous edition of the tournament.
International Sports
Iran World Cup players granted visas to enter the US, says White House official
It is the first World Cup, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.
Iran’s World Cup soccer players have been granted visas to enter the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Friday, just 10 days before their first match in Los Angeles amid a conflict between the two countries, Reuters reported.
Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, said late on Thursday the squad had still not received their U.S. visas but these were granted overnight, the White House official said.
A spokesman for Iran’s World Cup federation could not immediately be reached for comment.
The U.S. had not yet issued visas to some members of the Iran team’s technical and administrative staff, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Friday.
“Visas for some members of the national team’s technical and executive staff have not yet been issued, and the U.S. embassy has so far refused to issue them,” it said, without citing a source.
The Iran war has turned the World Cup – the biggest global sporting event – into a geopolitical contest, with both sides appearing to use the tournament for political posturing.
It is the first World Cup, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.
Tehran negotiated a last-minute move of the team’s base from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico due to the visa issues and a growing feeling in Iran that the squad’s presence in the United States should be kept to a minimum.
They are scheduled to land in Tijuana early on Sunday, read the report.
Iran are due to play their first Group G match on June 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, where they will also face Belgium before taking on Egypt in Seattle.
The U.S. had never formally said it did not want the Iran team to stay on its territory, ambassador Pasandideh said.
However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. would not allow Iran to include in its World Cup delegation individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, a powerful branch of the Iranian armed forces.
Mehdi Taj, president of Iran’s soccer federation, was denied entry for the tournament draw in Washington in December. He is a former commander in the Revolutionary Guards.
Iran’s desire to compete in the World Cup underscored its efforts to reach a resolution in the war with Washington, Pasandideh said.
“Iran’s participation in the World Cup — even on the soil of what is seen as its enemy — shows that Iran seeks peace,” Pasandideh said, speaking through a Spanish interpreter at the Iranian embassy in Mexico City.
Progress in peace talks between Iran and the U.S. has been slow, with both sides seemingly inching toward an interim agreement even as they continue to carry out military strikes.
International Sports
Eight Goalkeepers Set to Shine at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
With attacking stars expected to dominate the spotlight, these goalkeepers may ultimately prove just as influential in determining who lifts football’s most coveted trophy in 2026.
While strikers often dominate the headlines, goalkeepers have a habit of defining World Cups. A crucial save, a penalty shootout heroics, or a commanding performance under pressure can be the difference between triumph and heartbreak on football’s biggest stage.
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico, several elite shot-stoppers are expected to play pivotal roles in their nations’ campaigns. Here are eight goalkeepers who could leave a lasting mark on the tournament.
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)
Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper returns as one of the game’s most proven big-match performers. The Golden Glove winner from Qatar 2022 has built a reputation for thriving under pressure, particularly in penalty shootouts. As Argentina aim to defend their title, Martínez will once again be a key figure between the posts.
Alisson Becker (Brazil)
Widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Alisson brings experience, composure and consistency to a talented Brazilian side. His shot-stopping ability and calm presence could prove vital as Brazil chase a record-extending sixth World Cup crown.
Yassine Bounou (Morocco)
Known simply as Bono, the Moroccan goalkeeper was instrumental in his country’s historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. Renowned for his composure and penalty-saving ability, he remains one of Africa’s most dependable performers on the international stage.
Mike Maignan (France)
France’s transition from Hugo Lloris to Mike Maignan has been seamless. Comfortable with the ball at his feet and capable of producing spectacular saves, the AC Milan goalkeeper has established himself as one of the leaders of a French squad once again targeting World Cup glory.
Diogo Costa (Portugal)
Portugal’s number one enters the tournament as one of Europe’s most highly rated goalkeepers. Athletic, confident in possession and known for his penalty-saving instincts, Costa could be a decisive figure as Portugal seek their first World Cup title.
Ronwen Williams (South Africa)
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams carries the hopes of South African fans into the tournament. The Mamelodi Sundowns star enhanced his reputation with a series of outstanding performances at the Africa Cup of Nations and is widely regarded as one of Africa’s leading goalkeepers. If South Africa are to make a deep run, Williams is likely to play a central role.
Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)
A World Cup veteran and fan favourite, Ochoa has produced some of the tournament’s most memorable goalkeeping displays over the years. With Mexico co-hosting the competition, the experienced shot-stopper will be eager to add another chapter to his World Cup legacy.
Gregor Kobel (Switzerland)
Often overlooked alongside some of Europe’s bigger names, Kobel has quietly become one of the continent’s most reliable goalkeepers. Strong in one-on-one situations and commanding in his penalty area, he could be the foundation of another resilient Swiss campaign.
With attacking stars expected to dominate the spotlight, these goalkeepers may ultimately prove just as influential in determining who lifts football’s most coveted trophy in 2026.
CASA-1000 ongoing: DABS highlights progress of strategic energy project
Midfield Maestros: 10 players set to control the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Governors of Afghanistan’s seven administrative zones hold coordination meeting in Kandahar
EU appoints Nicola Bellomo as new chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan
US eyes Iranian assets for Gulf allies’ reconstruction, source says
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
Large blast near Beit Shemesh part of pre-planned test: Israeli defense firm
Trump returns from China with stability but little progress
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
Tahawol: Impact of Middle East crisis on aid transfers to Afghanistan
Saar: Calls to strengthen economic and trade cooperation discussed
Tawsia: Signing of $20 million Herat salt mining deal discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on fear of internal disputes in Iran
Tahawol: Welcoming Qatar’s cooperation with Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s trade with Central Asia records sharp growth
-
Sport2 days ago
Gaikwad set to replace injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODI Series
-
Sport5 days ago
Six Afghan cricketers selected for 2026 Lanka Premier League
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three Afghans among four farmworkers burned alive in Italy; two Pakistanis arrested
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan name squad for A-team tri-series in Sri Lanka
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai blames Pakistan’s policies for its security challenges, urges EU to consider regional realities
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan highlights strategic connectivity role at Termez Dialogue
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series with hamstring injury