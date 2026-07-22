Sport
Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League: 13 bouts held across different weight categories
As part of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL), 13 bouts featuring 26 wrestlers across various weight categories were held on Tuesday night.
In the opening bout, Ahmad Mansoor faced Shafaqullah in the 57kg weight category, with Mansoor from the Setareha team claiming victory.
In the second bout, Murtaza Ayobi competed against Furqan Akbari in the 65kg category, where Ayobi from the Setareha team secured the win.
In the third bout, Abdul Salim Qaderi faced Mohammad Rahim in the 70kg category, with Qaderi from the Setareha team emerging victorious.
The remaining wrestlers also battled it out in the other bouts across different weight categories.
The competition featured 13 bouts in weight classes ranging from 57kg to 125kg.
The tournament aims to discover and develop Afghanistan’s top wrestling talents and will continue for 10 days.
The matches are being broadcast live and exclusively nationwide on Ariana Television Network (ATN) every evening from 6pm.
Sport
Rahmat Shah Zurmati appointed Afghanistan’s new Test and ODI captain
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed experienced middle-order batter Rahmat Shah Zurmati as the new captain of Afghanistan’s Test and One-Day International (ODI) teams following the resignation of Hashmatullah Shahidi.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, a day after Shahidi stepped down from the leadership role. The ACB also named star wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz as vice-captain for both formats.
Rahmat Shah is one of Afghanistan’s most experienced cricketers and has been a key member of the national team for more than a decade. Renowned for his calm temperament and dependable batting, he has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket, particularly in the longer formats of the game.
The 32-year-old has represented Afghanistan in Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals, scoring thousands of international runs and becoming the country’s first batter to score a century in Test cricket. His consistency at the top of the order and wealth of experience made him a natural candidate to lead the national side.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, meanwhile, has established himself as one of Afghanistan’s most explosive opening batters. The 24-year-old has become a regular feature in franchise leagues around the world and is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in international cricket. His appointment as deputy captain is seen as part of the board’s long-term leadership planning.
The leadership change comes as Afghanistan prepares for a busy international schedule, including the upcoming tour of Ireland, where the team will play a white-ball series as part of its preparations for future ICC tournaments and bilateral engagements.
Hashmatullah Shahidi led Afghanistan through a significant period in the team’s development, including appearances in major ICC competitions. Under his captaincy, Afghanistan recorded several memorable victories and continued to strengthen its reputation as one of the leading emerging nations in world cricket.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board thanked Shahidi for his leadership and expressed confidence that Rahmat Shah and Gurbaz would guide the national team into its next chapter.
The new leadership duo will begin their tenure as Afghanistan looks to build on recent successes and continue its progress across the Test and ODI formats.
Sport
FIFA updates world rankings; Spain climbs to No. 1, Afghanistan ranked 171st
Pakistan is ranked 198th among FIFA’s 210 member associations.
FIFA has released its latest men’s world rankings following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with newly crowned world champions Spain climbing to the top of the global standings.
Spain’s World Cup triumph propelled the European side to first place, replacing previous leaders at the summit of international football.
The updated rankings reflect the results of matches played during the World Cup, as well as other official international fixtures, with teams gaining or losing points based on the strength of their opponents and the importance of each match.
Afghanistan is ranked 171st in the latest standings, maintaining its place among the lower-ranked Asian nations as it continues efforts to improve its position on the international stage.
Pakistan is ranked 198th among FIFA’s 210 member associations.
The FIFA World Ranking is calculated using a points-based system that takes into account the outcome of official international matches, the strength of opponents and the significance of each competition.
World Cup matches carry the greatest weighting, meaning strong performances at the tournament can have a significant impact on a team’s ranking.
The rankings play an important role in international football, serving as one of the key criteria for seeding teams in FIFA competitions and regional tournaments. Higher-ranked teams are generally placed in more favorable positions during qualifying draws and tournament group allocations.
With the 2026 World Cup now complete, national teams will turn their attention to continental championships, World Cup qualifying campaigns and international friendlies, all of which will contribute to future FIFA rankings as nations look to improve their standing ahead of upcoming major competitions.
Sport
Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League Season 1 officially underway in Kabul
First on the mat were MR Ahadi and M Akbari in the under 57kg weight category. The two enthusiastic wrestlers represented Kahkashan and Qala Bost teams respectively.
The inaugural season of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL) officially got underway in Kabul on Monday night, marking a major milestone for the country’s wrestling community and drawing enthusiastic support from fans.
The opening ceremony attracted large crowds, with fans filling the venue, including fathers and their sons who gathered to witness the historic launch of Afghanistan’s first premier wrestling league.
First on the mat were MR Ahadi and M Akbari in the under 57kg weight category. The two enthusiastic wrestlers represented Kahkashan and Qala Bost teams respectively.
The competition features 10 teams comprising 100 of the country’s top wrestlers, who will compete throughout the tournament in what organizers hope will become a flagship sporting event for Afghanistan.
The participating teams are:
Akhawat
Bala Hissar
Doosti
Spin Ghar
Setareha
Solh
Qala Bost
Fath
Qosh Tepa
Kahkashan
Each team consists of 10 wrestlers, bringing together a total of 100 athletes from across the country.
The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) and across its official social media platforms, allowing wrestling enthusiasts both inside Afghanistan and abroad to follow the action.
Fans can watch the matches live every day from 6:00 p.m. Kabul time through ATN’s digital platforms or on Ariana Television.
Organizers say the league aims to showcase Afghanistan’s wrestling talent, promote healthy competition, and provide a professional platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills while inspiring a new generation of wrestlers.
Viewers are encouraged to follow ATN’s official social media platforms for the latest match schedules, breaking news, results, and highlights throughout the tournament.
The launch of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League represents another significant step in the development of professional sport in the country, offering fans an exciting new competition while providing wrestlers with an opportunity to compete at the highest domestic level.
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