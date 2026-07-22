Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League: 13 bouts held across different weight categories

As part of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL), 13 bouts featuring 26 wrestlers across various weight categories were held on Tuesday night.

In the opening bout, Ahmad Mansoor faced Shafaqullah in the 57kg weight category, with Mansoor from the Setareha team claiming victory.

In the second bout, Murtaza Ayobi competed against Furqan Akbari in the 65kg category, where Ayobi from the Setareha team secured the win.

In the third bout, Abdul Salim Qaderi faced Mohammad Rahim in the 70kg category, with Qaderi from the Setareha team emerging victorious.

The remaining wrestlers also battled it out in the other bouts across different weight categories.

The competition featured 13 bouts in weight classes ranging from 57kg to 125kg.

The tournament aims to discover and develop Afghanistan’s top wrestling talents and will continue for 10 days.

The matches are being broadcast live and exclusively nationwide on Ariana Television Network (ATN) every evening from 6pm.