Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan secure top spots at Kabul wrestling festival

An international traditional wrestling festival hosted by Afghanistan has concluded in Kabul after three days of competition involving athletes from seven countries.

The event brought together 160 athletes from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey, along with Afghan competitors, competing across multiple weight categories.

The tournament featured three disciplines: Kurash, Rustami wrestling, and Kushtingiri, showcasing a mix of regional traditional combat sports.

In the Kurash category, Uzbekistan secured first place, Tajikistan came second, and Afghanistan finished third.

In Rustami wrestling, Afghanistan achieved first place, followed by Uzbekistan in second and Tajikistan in third.

In Kushtingiri, Tajikistan took first place, Uzbekistan placed second, and Afghanistan finished third.

Officials said the results highlight strong regional competition and growing cooperation among participating countries through traditional sports, as Afghanistan continues efforts to promote cultural and athletic exchange in the region.