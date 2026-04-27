IPL double-header delivers drama: GT seal dominant win, KKR win Super Over

The Indian Premier League (IPL) served up a thrilling Sunday double-header, with Gujarat Titans producing a dominant victory over Chennai Super Kings before Kolkata Knight Riders edged Lucknow Super Giants in a dramatic Super Over finish.

In the opening match of the day, Gujarat Titans produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After winning the toss, Gujarat captain Shubman Gill elected to field first, and the decision paid immediate dividends as the Titans bowlers kept the hosts under pressure throughout the innings.

Chennai found stability through skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who anchored the innings with an unbeaten 74 off 60 balls. Late hitting from Jamie Overton, who struck 18 from just six deliveries, helped lift CSK to 158/7 from their 20 overs.

The innings also featured a major milestone for Sanju Samson, who became the fastest Indian batter to reach 5,000 IPL runs.

However, Gujarat pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, claiming 3/25 in a superb spell.

In reply, Gujarat’s openers made an aggressive start, racing to 55 without loss in the Powerplay. Gill scored 33 before being stumped off Noor Ahmad, but Chennai’s brief hope quickly disappeared.

Sai Sudharsan then took complete control with a magnificent 87 off just 46 balls, striking boundaries all around the ground. He shared a decisive 97-run stand with Jos Buttler, who remained unbeaten on 39, as Gujarat reached 162/2 in 16.4 overs.

Player of the Match: Kagiso Rabada for his figures of 3/25.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The evening contest in Lucknow delivered one of the most dramatic finishes of the season as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a Super Over.

Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant chose to bowl first and saw paceman Mohsin Khan produce a sensational spell.

The left-armer ripped through Kolkata’s top order, dismissing Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane and Rovman Powell before later removing Cameron Green and Anukul Roy.

His superb figures of 5/23 left KKR struggling at 93/7 in the 15th over.

But Rinku Singh then produced a remarkable rescue act. Calm under pressure before exploding at the death, Rinku smashed four sixes in the final over and finished unbeaten on a stunning 83 from 51 balls, lifting Kolkata to 155/7.

Lucknow’s reply was led by Pant’s 42, with Aiden Markram contributing 31 and Ayush Badoni adding 24. Kolkata’s bowlers kept striking at vital moments, with Vaibhav Arora taking 2/24 and Varun Chakaravarthy claiming 2/33.

The drama peaked on the final ball when Lucknow needed seven runs to win. Mohammed Shami launched a sensational six over long-off to tie the scores at 155/8 and force a Super Over.

Kolkata dominated the tie-breaker.

Sunil Narine bowled a superb Super Over, dismissing Nicholas Pooran with the first ball before Markram also fell. Lucknow managed just one run.

Needing only two to win, Rinku Singh smashed the first delivery of the chase to the boundary to seal a memorable victory.

Player of the Match: Rinku Singh for his unbeaten 83 and outstanding fielding display.

Attention now turns to today’s clash as Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in another crucial contest in the race for the playoffs.

The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.