Mohammad Saleem earns ODI call-up for Afghanistan after standout Test display

Afghanistan have added fast bowler Mohammad Saleem to their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, which gets underway on June 13 in Dharamsala.

Saleem was originally selected only for the one-off Test against India but impressed with his performances, earning a place in the ODI squad. The young pacer claimed six wickets in the match and consistently bowled at speeds approaching 140kph despite conditions that offered little assistance to fast bowlers.

Meanwhile, spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi were absent from Afghanistan’s latest training session in Mohali. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rashid is expected to join the squad in Dharamsala, while Nabi is recovering from illness.

Afghanistan head coach Richard Pybus praised Saleem’s efforts in the Test, describing the fast bowler as “fantastic” following his six-wicket haul against a strong Indian batting lineup.

“He took six wickets in extreme heat against high-quality batsmen, which is a huge positive not only for him but for the team as a whole,” Pybus said.

Pybus added that he is still assessing the squad’s strengths and combinations after recently taking charge of the team. He noted that Saleem had previously dealt with minor fitness concerns and said the focus would be on helping the young pacer maintain consistency and continue his development.

The ODI series between Afghanistan and India begins on Saturday.

The matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).