Germany defends Afghan deportation policy after fatal Trier knife attack

Germany will continue deporting Afghan nationals convicted of serious crimes, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said following a fatal knife attack in the western city of Trier that has reignited debate over migration and public safety.

Speaking in Berlin on Monday, Dobrindt described the deportation of convicted criminals to countries including Afghanistan as “necessary and unavoidable,” saying the government would not retreat from the policy.

“Society has the right to expect criminal asylum seekers to be deported,” he said, according to German media.

His remarks came after 22-year-old university student Marius Dick was fatally stabbed in Trier last week. Police arrested a 22-year-old Afghan national in connection with the attack. Investigators say there was no known relationship between the victim and the suspect, who has reportedly confessed to the killing.

Authorities have not established a final motive, and the investigation remains ongoing. German prosecutors said the suspect has been transferred to a forensic psychiatric facility after initial reports indicated he had a history of mental health problems and had previously received psychiatric treatment.

Officials have not determined whether his mental health played a role in the attack.

The victim’s parents have since spoken publicly for the first time, urging the German government to take stronger action to protect citizens. In comments published by Welt on Wednesday, they said the attack should have political consequences and called for changes to prevent similar incidents.

Dobrindt meanwhile argued that public safety must remain the government’s priority, adding that people suffering from mental health disorders can also commit serious crimes.

Germany has maintained technical contacts with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the deportation of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes. Berlin has repeatedly stressed that these contacts are limited to practical and consular matters and do not constitute formal recognition of the Afghan authorities.

The deportation policy has however been criticised by human rights organisations and refugee advocates, who argue that Afghans returned to Afghanistan may face significant risks. They point to the country’s ongoing humanitarian and human rights challenges, including restrictions on fundamental freedoms, concerns over arbitrary detention, widespread poverty, and limitations on the rights of women and girls.

The German government maintains that foreign nationals convicted of serious offences or deemed a threat to public safety should be deported wherever legally possible, while insisting that each case must comply with international law and individual protection obligations.

The Trier attack has intensified political debate over migration and deportation policy, with renewed calls from some politicians and the victim’s family for stronger measures to prevent violent crimes while Germany continues to balance public security concerns with its international legal commitments.