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Germany defends Afghan deportation policy after fatal Trier knife attack
The deportation policy has however been criticised by human rights organisations and refugee advocates, who argue that Afghans returned to Afghanistan may face significant risks.
Germany will continue deporting Afghan nationals convicted of serious crimes, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said following a fatal knife attack in the western city of Trier that has reignited debate over migration and public safety.
Speaking in Berlin on Monday, Dobrindt described the deportation of convicted criminals to countries including Afghanistan as “necessary and unavoidable,” saying the government would not retreat from the policy.
“Society has the right to expect criminal asylum seekers to be deported,” he said, according to German media.
His remarks came after 22-year-old university student Marius Dick was fatally stabbed in Trier last week. Police arrested a 22-year-old Afghan national in connection with the attack. Investigators say there was no known relationship between the victim and the suspect, who has reportedly confessed to the killing.
Authorities have not established a final motive, and the investigation remains ongoing. German prosecutors said the suspect has been transferred to a forensic psychiatric facility after initial reports indicated he had a history of mental health problems and had previously received psychiatric treatment.
Officials have not determined whether his mental health played a role in the attack.
The victim’s parents have since spoken publicly for the first time, urging the German government to take stronger action to protect citizens. In comments published by Welt on Wednesday, they said the attack should have political consequences and called for changes to prevent similar incidents.
Dobrindt meanwhile argued that public safety must remain the government’s priority, adding that people suffering from mental health disorders can also commit serious crimes.
Germany has maintained technical contacts with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the deportation of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes. Berlin has repeatedly stressed that these contacts are limited to practical and consular matters and do not constitute formal recognition of the Afghan authorities.
The deportation policy has however been criticised by human rights organisations and refugee advocates, who argue that Afghans returned to Afghanistan may face significant risks. They point to the country’s ongoing humanitarian and human rights challenges, including restrictions on fundamental freedoms, concerns over arbitrary detention, widespread poverty, and limitations on the rights of women and girls.
The German government maintains that foreign nationals convicted of serious offences or deemed a threat to public safety should be deported wherever legally possible, while insisting that each case must comply with international law and individual protection obligations.
The Trier attack has intensified political debate over migration and deportation policy, with renewed calls from some politicians and the victim’s family for stronger measures to prevent violent crimes while Germany continues to balance public security concerns with its international legal commitments.
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Higher Education Minister says obedience to legitimate Islamic leader required in all matters
Afghanistan’s Minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, has said that the presence of a legitimate Islamic leader is necessary and that obedience to him is required in all matters.
Nadeem made the remarks during a one-day religious and academic seminar organized by the Paktia Education Directorate for school teachers during his official visit to the province.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Higher Education, Nadeem discussed Islamic politics, the appointment of a legitimate Islamic leader, his rights, rulings, and decrees, as well as the implementation of the law on enjoining good and forbidding evil at the individual and societal levels.
“The existence of a legitimate Islamic leader is necessary and a divine blessing. Obedience to him is required in all matters, and the responsibilities of a legitimate Islamic leader are very heavy,” Nadeem said.
He also called on officials in the Islamic system to uphold sincerity and honesty, urging seminar participants to learn religious rulings and decrees, understand them, implement them, and encourage others to follow them.
Nadeem further said that success in this world and the hereafter depends on the proper implementation of Islamic and Sharia-based policies, describing the current system and Islamic governance as the foundation for progress in the country.
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Afghanistan and Uzbekistan advance railway cooperation, discuss Trans-Afghan project
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding railway cooperation, with officials from both countries holding talks on key cross-border infrastructure projects, including the proposed Trans-Afghan railway.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works said a technical delegation led by Deputy Minister for Railways Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada visited Uzbekistan to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and accelerate the implementation of strategic railway projects.
During the visit, the Afghan delegation met with Zafar Nazarov, Director General of Uzbekistan Railways, to review ongoing cooperation and explore measures to improve regional rail connectivity and freight transport between the neighboring countries.
According to the ministry, technical teams focused on several priority projects, including the launch of feasibility studies for the Trans-Afghan railway, a proposed corridor that would connect Uzbekistan with Pakistan through Afghanistan, creating a shorter trade route between Central and South Asia.
The two sides also discussed the handover of feasibility study and survey documents for the planned Herat–Mazar-e-Sharif railway to the Afghan authorities, as well as plans to construct additional logistics facilities and warehouses and develop branch lines at the fourth port of the Hairatan–Mazar-e-Sharif railway.
Another key topic was increasing freight capacity along the Hairatan railway corridor, Afghanistan’s main rail gateway to Uzbekistan, with both sides examining ways to facilitate the movement of commercial goods and improve services for traders and investors.
The Ministry of Public Works said the discussions underscored the importance of strengthening railway cooperation to boost trade, transit and regional economic integration.
Officials said closer collaboration between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan would not only deepen bilateral economic ties but also reinforce Afghanistan’s role as a regional transit hub linking the markets of Central and South Asia.
The ministry added that continued investment in railway infrastructure and cross-border transport networks has the potential to expand regional connectivity, reduce transportation costs and support long-term economic development for both countries and the wider region.
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IEA leader says scholars and officials have vital role in guiding society
The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, has emphasized the responsibility of religious scholars and government officials in guiding society, saying that the proper fulfillment of their duties would contribute to the reform of the entire population.
According to a statement shared by IEA deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, Akhundzada made the remarks during a gathering with religious scholars from Kandahar province’s districts and urban areas. The meeting focused on strengthening the Islamic system and reinforcing the responsibilities of religious leaders and officials.
Akhundzada said religious scholars and officials each have distinct but complementary roles in leading society within the framework of Islamic law. He described religious scholars as ulul amr (those with authority) in matters of religion, while officials hold responsibility for governance, reform and other state affairs in accordance with Sharia.
He said that people look to both groups for guidance and that their conduct has a direct impact on society.
“If religious scholars and officials properly fulfill their responsibilities, the entire society will be reformed,” Akhundzada said.
The IEA leader also highlighted what he described as the historical role of religious scholars in preserving Islam and Sharia, saying they have continued to teach and uphold Islamic principles through both peaceful and challenging periods.
“Allah has entrusted religion and Islam to religious scholars and officials and made them responsible for protecting it,” he said.
According to Akhundzada, government officials are responsible for safeguarding religion through the authority entrusted to them, while religious scholars are tasked with explaining and conveying Islamic teachings and rulings to the public.
His remarks come as the Islamic Emirate continues to stress the role of religious leadership and governance in implementing its interpretation of Islamic law across Afghanistan.
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