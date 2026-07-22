IEA leader says scholars and officials have vital role in guiding society

The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, has emphasized the responsibility of religious scholars and government officials in guiding society, saying that the proper fulfillment of their duties would contribute to the reform of the entire population.

According to a statement shared by IEA deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, Akhundzada made the remarks during a gathering with religious scholars from Kandahar province’s districts and urban areas. The meeting focused on strengthening the Islamic system and reinforcing the responsibilities of religious leaders and officials.

Akhundzada said religious scholars and officials each have distinct but complementary roles in leading society within the framework of Islamic law. He described religious scholars as ulul amr (those with authority) in matters of religion, while officials hold responsibility for governance, reform and other state affairs in accordance with Sharia.

He said that people look to both groups for guidance and that their conduct has a direct impact on society.

“If religious scholars and officials properly fulfill their responsibilities, the entire society will be reformed,” Akhundzada said.

The IEA leader also highlighted what he described as the historical role of religious scholars in preserving Islam and Sharia, saying they have continued to teach and uphold Islamic principles through both peaceful and challenging periods.

“Allah has entrusted religion and Islam to religious scholars and officials and made them responsible for protecting it,” he said.

According to Akhundzada, government officials are responsible for safeguarding religion through the authority entrusted to them, while religious scholars are tasked with explaining and conveying Islamic teachings and rulings to the public.

His remarks come as the Islamic Emirate continues to stress the role of religious leadership and governance in implementing its interpretation of Islamic law across Afghanistan.