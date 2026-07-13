Yemeni military says it targeted Sanaa Airport runway to stop Iranian plane landing

Yemen’s defense ministry says that its armed forces targeted the runway at Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.

Yemen’s capital Sanaa is under the control of the Iran-aligned Houthi group, while the internationally recognized government, which has the backing of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, operates out of Aden in southern Yemen.

Houthi movement accused Saudi ​Arabia of launching air strikes against the international ‌airport in Sanaa, and vowed to retaliate, Reuters reported.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree called the attacks “blatant aggression” and said it had ended a period of de-escalation in ​the long-running conflict. He said Saudi Arabia would bear the ​consequences and that the attack would not go unanswered.

There ⁠was no immediate response from Saudi Arabia to the accusations.