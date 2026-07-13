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Muttaqi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister discuss consular services, border cooperation
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Vahid Jalalzadeh, met with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to Kabul, where the two sides discussed bilateral relations, improving consular services for citizens of both countries, and border cooperation.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi described relations between Afghanistan and Iran as steadily expanding and stressed that consular services should be made simpler, faster, and aligned with accepted standards.
Jalalzadeh also underscored the importance of consular coordination between the two countries and expressed hope that the ongoing talks with the Afghan side would help improve the handling of consular affairs and expand facilities for the citizens of both nations.
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Fetrat dismisses reports of rift between government and Juma Khan Fateh
Speaking on the issue, Fetrat said Fateh was unable to assume his appointment as deputy governor of Zabul province due to personal and family-related circumstances.
The Chief of Staff of the Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate, Fasiuddin Fetrat, has rejected reports that Juma Khan Fateh has distanced himself from the government, describing claims of disagreements with the leadership as “media propaganda.”
Speaking on the issue, Fetrat said Fateh was unable to assume his appointment as deputy governor of Zabul province due to personal and family-related circumstances.
He said some media outlets had portrayed the situation as evidence of a dispute between Fateh and the Islamic Emirate, but insisted the reports were inaccurate.
Fetrat stressed that the matter was solely related to Fateh’s family circumstances and did not reflect any differences with the leadership.
He also dismissed reports claiming that security forces had been deployed to arrest Fateh, calling the allegations “false and far from reality.”
The comments come amid speculation in some media reports regarding Fateh’s status following his appointment as deputy governor of Zabul. The Islamic Emirate maintains that there has been no rift and that reports suggesting otherwise are unfounded.
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Iranian deputy foreign minister arrives in Kabul for talks
Speaking about bilateral relations, Jalalzadeh said ties between Tehran and Kabul have seen “positive progress and a significant improvement” compared with last year.
Vahid Jalalzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs and Iranians Abroad, has arrived in Kabul to attend the fifth meeting of the Joint Consular Commission between Iran and Afghanistan and hold talks with Afghan officials.
The meeting is expected to focus on consular cooperation, issues related to citizens of both countries, and ways to strengthen coordination between the relevant institutions.
Speaking about bilateral relations, Jalalzadeh said ties between Tehran and Kabul have seen “positive progress and a significant improvement” compared with last year.
He added that both countries are working to expand border terminals and improve facilities in order to strengthen economic relations and increase trade cooperation along the shared borders.
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Mujahid: Women’s rights in Afghanistan are secured under sharia
Mujahid stated that Afghanistan cannot define women’s rights based on demands from organizations or values that, according to him, are not consistent with Islamic principles or are influenced by Western culture.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that efforts by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to support the welfare of Muslim countries and communities are appreciated and supported.
Mujahid made the remarks in response to the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women’s Affairs, held in Islamabad, saying that women’s rights in Afghanistan are ensured within the framework of Islamic law.
He said that as an Islamic organization, the OIC recognizes the rights granted to women by Islam, adding that the Islamic Emirate considers itself responsible for providing what is required for women according to its interpretation of Sharia.
Mujahid stated that Afghanistan cannot define women’s rights based on demands from organizations or values that, according to him, are not consistent with Islamic principles or are influenced by Western culture.
He added that the Islamic Emirate is composed of Islamic scholars who understand religious rulings and Islamic rights, and assured that Afghan women have access to their Sharia-based rights.
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