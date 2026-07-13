Muttaqi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister discuss consular services, border cooperation

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Vahid Jalalzadeh, met with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to Kabul, where the two sides discussed bilateral relations, improving consular services for citizens of both countries, and border cooperation.

According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi described relations between Afghanistan and Iran as steadily expanding and stressed that consular services should be made simpler, faster, and aligned with accepted standards.

Jalalzadeh also underscored the importance of consular coordination between the two countries and expressed hope that the ongoing talks with the Afghan side would help improve the handling of consular affairs and expand facilities for the citizens of both nations.