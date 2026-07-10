Afghan XI thrash Uzbekistan by 199 runs in Khost T20 friendly

The cricket world has united in paying tribute to former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran following his death at the age of 38, with the International Cricket Council (ICC), national cricket boards, current and former players and officials remembering him as one of the pioneers of Afghan cricket.

Zadran, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, was laid to rest in Kabul on Thursday following funeral prayers at the Eidgah Mosque attended by family, friends, fellow cricketers and thousands of mourners.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it was saddened by the passing of the former Afghanistan paceman, describing him as a Cricket World Cup hero whose contribution to the game would be remembered.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said he was deeply saddened by Zadran’s death and praised his role in Afghanistan’s remarkable rise in international cricket.

“His match-winning all-round performance against Scotland at the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will forever remain a landmark moment in Afghanistan’s cricket history,” Shah wrote on X.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire Afghanistan cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) described Zadran as one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, saying his dedication, passion and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the development of the game.

“He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan’s early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage,” the board said.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh called Zadran “a true pioneer of Afghanistan cricket”, saying his passion and commitment to the game would always be remembered.

“It’s always heartbreaking to lose someone who gave so much to the game,” Singh wrote, extending condolences to Zadran’s family and the Afghanistan cricket community.

Former India captain and commentator Ravi Shastri also paid tribute, saying Zadran’s contribution to Afghanistan’s journey in world cricket would never be forgotten.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar described him as a fearless cricketer who played a key role in putting Afghanistan on the global cricket map, while former Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews remembered him as “a champion both on and off the field.”

The Bangladesh Cricket Board expressed deep sadness over Zadran’s passing, saying his contribution to Afghanistan cricket would always be remembered. Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood also conveyed his condolences to Zadran’s family.

Messages of sympathy also poured in from current and former players, cricket boards and officials around the world, highlighting the respect Zadran earned throughout his career.

A key figure in Afghanistan’s rise on the international stage, Zadran represented his country in 44 One-Day Internationals, 36 Twenty20 Internationals and one Test match, claiming 43 ODI wickets and 37 T20I wickets during an international career spanning more than a decade.

He played a defining role in Afghanistan’s first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup victory, starring in the dramatic win over Scotland in 2015 and finishing as Afghanistan’s leading wicket-taker at the tournament with 10 wickets.

Zadran retired from international cricket in 2020 and announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2025. He is widely remembered as one of the pioneers who helped transform Afghanistan from an emerging cricket nation into a respected force on the world stage.