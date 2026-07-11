Saar
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Saar
Saar: Humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Calls for de-escalation between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan-Central Asia political and economic relations discussed
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