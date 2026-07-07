Belgium crush USA 4-1 to book World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain

Belgium produced a commanding performance to defeat the United States 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, ending the hosts’ tournament hopes and securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Charles De Ketelaere starred with two first-half goals to put Belgium firmly in control. The United States briefly fought back when Malik Tillman equalised after De Ketelaere’s opener, but defensive mistakes proved costly as Hans Vanaken restored Belgium’s two-goal advantage before the break. Veteran striker Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory with a late fourth goal, sending Belgium through in emphatic fashion.

The defeat marked the end of the United States’ World Cup campaign despite high expectations on home soil. Several American players were visibly emotional after the final whistle as Belgium celebrated a convincing victory.

Belgium will now face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final after the Spanish edged Portugal 1-0 in another Round of 16 encounter.

FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage continues with the quarter-finals set to produce more heavyweight clashes as teams battle for a place in the semi-finals.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live across Afghanistan. Football fans can also follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on Facebook, X, Instagram and Telegram for the latest match schedules, live coverage, highlights and tournament updates.