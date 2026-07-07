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Belgium crush USA 4-1 to book World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain

Belgium will now face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final after the Spanish edged Portugal 1-0 in another Round of 16 encounter.

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Belgium produced a commanding performance to defeat the United States 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, ending the hosts’ tournament hopes and securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Charles De Ketelaere starred with two first-half goals to put Belgium firmly in control. The United States briefly fought back when Malik Tillman equalised after De Ketelaere’s opener, but defensive mistakes proved costly as Hans Vanaken restored Belgium’s two-goal advantage before the break. Veteran striker Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory with a late fourth goal, sending Belgium through in emphatic fashion.

The defeat marked the end of the United States’ World Cup campaign despite high expectations on home soil. Several American players were visibly emotional after the final whistle as Belgium celebrated a convincing victory.

Belgium will now face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final after the Spanish edged Portugal 1-0 in another Round of 16 encounter.

FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage continues with the quarter-finals set to produce more heavyweight clashes as teams battle for a place in the semi-finals.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live across Afghanistan. Football fans can also follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on Facebook, X, Instagram and Telegram for the latest match schedules, live coverage, highlights and tournament updates.

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International Sports

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Messi and Mbappe level at the top as knockout stage heats up

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July 6, 2026

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The race for the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be one of the tournament’s most compelling storylines, with Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France star Kylian Mbappe locked together at the top of the scoring charts on seven goals each after the opening Round of 16 matches.

Mbappe drew level with Messi after scoring the decisive goal in France’s 1-0 victory over Paraguay, ensuring the battle between the two global superstars remains finely poised heading into the quarter-finals.

Close behind the leading pair are England captain Harry Kane and Norway striker Erling Haaland, who have each scored five goals and remain in contention with their Round of 16 matches still to be played. Brazil’s Vinicius Junior and France winger Ousmane Dembele are among the chasing pack on four goals, while several other players could yet force their way into the race as the knockout rounds continue.

With every remaining match carrying enormous significance, the Golden Boot contest is expected to intensify over the coming week. Messi will have the chance to move ahead when Argentina face Egypt, while Mbappe has already secured his place in the quarter-finals. Kane, Haaland and Vinicius Jr. will all look to close the gap in their respective Round of 16 fixtures, ensuring the race for the tournament’s top scorer remains wide open.

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International Sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout bracket set as race to the final intensifies

France and Morocco became the first nations to book their quarter-final places on Saturday, while six more last-16 ties over the next three days will complete the quarter-final lineup.

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2 days ago

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July 5, 2026

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered the Round of 16, with the knockout bracket now taking shape as the remaining teams battle for a place in the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

France and Morocco became the first nations to book their quarter-final places on Saturday, while six more last-16 ties over the next three days will complete the quarter-final lineup.

Morocco produced one of the standout performances of the tournament with a convincing 3-0 victory over Canada in Houston, while France edged Paraguay 1-0 in Philadelphia thanks to another decisive display from Kylian Mbappe. The two sides will now meet in the first quarter-final on July 9 in Foxborough.

Sunday’s action sees five-time champions Brazil take on Norway in New Jersey, before England face hosts Mexico in Mexico City early on Monday in one of the most anticipated ties of the Round of 16. Later on Monday, European heavyweights Portugal and Spain renew their fierce rivalry in Arlington.

The remaining last-16 fixtures take place on Tuesday, with the United States facing Belgium in Seattle, defending champions Argentina meeting Egypt in Atlanta, and Switzerland taking on Colombia in Vancouver.

The quarter-finals begin on July 9, with France already confirmed to face Morocco. The winner of Brazil versus Norway will meet either Mexico or England, while Portugal or Spain will face either the United States or Belgium. On the opposite side of the bracket, Argentina or Egypt will meet Switzerland or Colombia for a place in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals are scheduled for July 14 in Arlington and July 15 in Atlanta, before the tournament concludes with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

With traditional powerhouses including Brazil, Argentina, France, England, Spain and Portugal still in contention, alongside surprise challengers such as Morocco, Norway, Egypt and Colombia, the battle for football’s biggest prize is entering its decisive stage, with every remaining match now a winner-takes-all contest.

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Argentina survive Cape Verde scare after extra-time own goal to reach last 16

Despite the narrow victory, Argentina were made to work hard for every opportunity as Cape Verde’s spirited performance earned widespread admiration, even in defeat.

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July 4, 2026

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Defending champions Argentina needed an extra-time own goal to edge past a resilient Cape Verde side 3-2 and book their place in the World Cup last 16.

Playing in their first-ever World Cup, Cape Verde twice came from behind in a thrilling contest before 64,478 fans at a hot and humid stadium in Miami, pushing the three-time world champions to the limit.

The decisive moment came six minutes into the second half of extra time when Lionel Messi delivered a corner that Cristian Romero headed toward goal. The ball deflected off Cape Verde defender Diney Borges’ arm and into the net for the winning goal, setting up a last-16 clash with Egypt in Atlanta next Tuesday.

Messi had opened the scoring in the 29th minute with his seventh goal of the tournament after controlling a long pass from Lisandro Martinez before firing into the roof of the net.

Cape Verde responded just before the hour mark when captain Ryan Mendes found midfielder Deroy Duarte, who calmly controlled the ball before beating Emiliano Martinez to level the score at 1-1.

Argentina regained the lead early in extra time through a powerful strike from Lisandro Martinez, but Cape Verde refused to surrender. Left-back Sidny Lopes Cabral curled a superb effort into the top corner to make it 2-2 and force another dramatic twist.

Following the own goal, Cape Verde nearly equalised again, but Emiliano Martinez produced an outstanding save to deny Lopes Cabral’s free kick in the closing minutes.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised his players for their determination after his 100th match in charge.

“The match was incredibly tough. You always have to take the ​positive, and it’s that this team never gives up,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who was overseeing his 100th match in charge of the Albiceleste.

“I want to congratulate our opponents. Today they showed they are a great team. When it is said there are no easy matches in the World Cup, it’s true.”

Although eliminated, Cape Verde impressed throughout the tournament. Ranked 67th in the world before the competition, the tournament debutants reached the knockout stage after holding Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to draws in the group phase.

Coach Bubista said his team had made the nation proud despite the defeat.

“I’m proud of my team, the work they’ve put in,” he said. “We must take pride in what we’ve done for our country. To be ​able to play the way we did against the world champions, and to draw level twice, is something incredible.”

Cape Verde frustrated Argentina for long periods with disciplined defending and confident possession, while Kevin Pina stood out with an impressive display in midfield.

Despite the narrow victory, Argentina were made to work hard for every opportunity as Cape Verde’s spirited performance earned widespread admiration, even in defeat.

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 begins today (Saturday) with Canada taking on Morocco at 09:30pm Kabul time.

Fans can tune in to all the World Cup matches to watch all the thrills and spills unfold live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).

 
 
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