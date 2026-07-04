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Argentina survive Cape Verde scare after extra-time own goal to reach last 16

Despite the narrow victory, Argentina were made to work hard for every opportunity as Cape Verde’s spirited performance earned widespread admiration, even in defeat.

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5 hours ago

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Defending champions Argentina needed an extra-time own goal to edge past a resilient Cape Verde side 3-2 and book their place in the World Cup last 16.

Playing in their first-ever World Cup, Cape Verde twice came from behind in a thrilling contest before 64,478 fans at a hot and humid stadium in Miami, pushing the three-time world champions to the limit.

The decisive moment came six minutes into the second half of extra time when Lionel Messi delivered a corner that Cristian Romero headed toward goal. The ball deflected off Cape Verde defender Diney Borges’ arm and into the net for the winning goal, setting up a last-16 clash with Egypt in Atlanta next Tuesday.

Messi had opened the scoring in the 29th minute with his seventh goal of the tournament after controlling a long pass from Lisandro Martinez before firing into the roof of the net.

Cape Verde responded just before the hour mark when captain Ryan Mendes found midfielder Deroy Duarte, who calmly controlled the ball before beating Emiliano Martinez to level the score at 1-1.

Argentina regained the lead early in extra time through a powerful strike from Lisandro Martinez, but Cape Verde refused to surrender. Left-back Sidny Lopes Cabral curled a superb effort into the top corner to make it 2-2 and force another dramatic twist.

Following the own goal, Cape Verde nearly equalised again, but Emiliano Martinez produced an outstanding save to deny Lopes Cabral’s free kick in the closing minutes.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised his players for their determination after his 100th match in charge.

“The match was incredibly tough. You always have to take the ​positive, and it’s that this team never gives up,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who was overseeing his 100th match in charge of the Albiceleste.

“I want to congratulate our opponents. Today they showed they are a great team. When it is said there are no easy matches in the World Cup, it’s true.”

Although eliminated, Cape Verde impressed throughout the tournament. Ranked 67th in the world before the competition, the tournament debutants reached the knockout stage after holding Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to draws in the group phase.

Coach Bubista said his team had made the nation proud despite the defeat.

“I’m proud of my team, the work they’ve put in,” he said. “We must take pride in what we’ve done for our country. To be ​able to play the way we did against the world champions, and to draw level twice, is something incredible.”

Cape Verde frustrated Argentina for long periods with disciplined defending and confident possession, while Kevin Pina stood out with an impressive display in midfield.

Despite the narrow victory, Argentina were made to work hard for every opportunity as Cape Verde’s spirited performance earned widespread admiration, even in defeat.

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 begins today (Saturday) with Canada taking on Morocco at 09:30pm Kabul time.

Fans can tune in to all the World Cup matches to watch all the thrills and spills unfold live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).

 
 
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International Sports

2026 World Cup sees surge in red cards as referees enforce stricter discipline

The current total is approaching the World Cup record of 28 red cards, set during the 2006 finals in Germany.

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2 days ago

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July 2, 2026

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced more red cards than the previous two tournaments combined, highlighting a sharp rise in dismissals as referees take a stricter approach to enforcing the Laws of the Game.

Just 27 matches into the tournament, officials had already issued 12 red cards—all of them straight dismissals—surpassing the four red cards shown during the entire 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the four recorded at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The current total is approaching the World Cup record of 28 red cards, set during the 2006 finals in Germany.

Former FIFA referee and FOX Sports rules analyst Mark Clattenburg attributed the increase to poor decision-making by players, particularly inside and around the penalty area.

“Players are well-behaved, but they’re making mistakes in moments of panic, especially around the penalty area,” Clattenburg said. “With squads expanded to 26 players, some defenders may be more willing to commit professional fouls knowing replacements are available.”

Several dismissals have had a significant impact on matches. United States forward Folarin Balogun became the first player since Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final to score a goal and receive a red card in the same knockout match after being sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Paraguay’s Miguel Almirón, Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié and Uruguay winger Agustín Canobbio were among several players dismissed following VAR reviews or incidents involving misconduct, while South Africa’s opening match against Mexico produced three red cards, including a three-match suspension for Themba Zwane after FIFA ruled his challenge constituted violent conduct.

Other notable dismissals included Iraq defender Rebin Sulaka, who received one of the fastest red cards in World Cup history after denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity against Senegal, and Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy, who was sent off for a reckless tackle on Iran’s Mehdi Taremi.

The surge in red cards has had a major influence on the tournament, forcing teams to play with reduced numbers, creating decisive set-piece opportunities and altering the outcome of several matches.

Red cards by World Cup edition:

  • 2026: 12 (12 straight red cards)
  • 2022: 4 (1 straight red)
  • 2018: 4 (2 straight reds)
  • 2014: 10 (7 straight reds)
  • 2010: 17 (9 straight reds)
  • 2006: 28 (9 straight reds)
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International Sports

Haaland fires Norway into World Cup Round of 16 with late winner 

With Canada, Paraguay, Morocco, Brazil, Norway, France and Mexico already through, attention now turns to Wednesday’s Round of 32 fixtures.

Published

3 days ago

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July 1, 2026

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Erling Haaland scored a dramatic late winner as Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 on Tuesday to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, where they will face Brazil.

Haaland struck in the 86th minute to seal Norway’s victory at Dallas Stadium, taking his tally to five goals at the tournament after Antonio Nusa had given the Scandinavians the lead before Amad Diallo equalised for Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast made the brighter start, with Nicolas Pépé and Ghislain Konan both testing the Norwegian defence during an energetic opening spell. Yan Diomande also created an opportunity for Pépé, but the winger was unable to convert.

The victory sets up an intriguing Round of 16 clash with five-time world champions Brazil in New York on Sunday, while Ivory Coast exit the tournament after a spirited knockout performance.

France, and Mexico advance as World Cup Round of 16 takes shape

In two other Round of 32 matches, France and Mexico also secured places in the last 16 after impressive knockout victories.

France produced one of the standout performances of the tournament with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden at MetLife Stadium. 

Kylian Mbappé starred with two goals, while Bradley Barcola also found the net as Les Bleus dominated from start to finish to book their place in the next round. 

France will now face Paraguay, who stunned Germany on penalties a day earlier, in a highly anticipated Round of 16 clash.

Mexico also delighted home supporters with a 2-0 victory over Ecuador at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City to keep their World Cup dream alive. 

The hosts controlled much of the contest and sealed their place in the Round of 16, where they will meet the winner of Wednesday’s clash between England and DR Congo.

With Canada, Paraguay, Morocco, Brazil, Norway, France and Mexico already through, attention now turns to Wednesday’s Round of 32 fixtures. England face DR Congo, Belgium take on Senegal, and the United States meet Bosnia and Herzegovina as the race for the remaining places in the last 16 continues.

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) to watch the matches live and exclusively across the country. Viewers are also encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest schedules and updates.

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International Sports

Paraguay stun Germany on penalties to reach FIFA World Cup last 16

Ranked 41st in the world before the tournament, Paraguay eliminated a German side ranked 10th, marking one of the greatest shocks ever seen in the World Cup knockout stages.

Published

4 days ago

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June 30, 2026

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Paraguay produced one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history on Monday, defeating four-time champions Germany 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw to book their place in the Round of 16.

Germany struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half and fell behind in the 42nd minute when Julio Enciso headed home from a Matias Galarza cross to give Paraguay a deserved lead.

The Germans responded after the break, with Kai Havertz equalising in the 53rd minute, glancing a header into the net from Florian Wirtz’s cross.

Germany thought they had taken the lead later in the match when Jonathan Tah scored from a corner, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul on Paraguay’s goalkeeper.

With neither side able to find a winner in extra time, the match was decided by penalties.

Germany endured a disastrous shootout, with Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah all missing from the spot. Paraguay also missed two penalties but held their nerve as Jose Canale converted the decisive kick to seal a famous victory.

Ranked 41st in the world before the tournament, Paraguay eliminated a German side ranked 10th, marking one of the greatest shocks ever seen in the World Cup knockout stages.

The defeat also ended Germany’s long-standing record of never losing a World Cup penalty shootout and continued a disappointing run at recent tournaments, with the 2014 champions again failing to make a deep run.

Paraguay will now face the winner of the Round of 32 clash between France and Sweden in the last 16 on July 4 in Philadelphia.

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