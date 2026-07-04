Argentina survive Cape Verde scare after extra-time own goal to reach last 16

Defending champions Argentina needed an extra-time own goal to edge past a resilient Cape Verde side 3-2 and book their place in the World Cup last 16.

Playing in their first-ever World Cup, Cape Verde twice came from behind in a thrilling contest before 64,478 fans at a hot and humid stadium in Miami, pushing the three-time world champions to the limit.

The decisive moment came six minutes into the second half of extra time when Lionel Messi delivered a corner that Cristian Romero headed toward goal. The ball deflected off Cape Verde defender Diney Borges’ arm and into the net for the winning goal, setting up a last-16 clash with Egypt in Atlanta next Tuesday.

Messi had opened the scoring in the 29th minute with his seventh goal of the tournament after controlling a long pass from Lisandro Martinez before firing into the roof of the net.

Cape Verde responded just before the hour mark when captain Ryan Mendes found midfielder Deroy Duarte, who calmly controlled the ball before beating Emiliano Martinez to level the score at 1-1.

Argentina regained the lead early in extra time through a powerful strike from Lisandro Martinez, but Cape Verde refused to surrender. Left-back Sidny Lopes Cabral curled a superb effort into the top corner to make it 2-2 and force another dramatic twist.

Following the own goal, Cape Verde nearly equalised again, but Emiliano Martinez produced an outstanding save to deny Lopes Cabral’s free kick in the closing minutes.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised his players for their determination after his 100th match in charge.

“The match was incredibly tough. You always have to take the ​positive, and it’s that this team never gives up,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who was overseeing his 100th match in charge of the Albiceleste. “I want to congratulate our opponents. Today they showed they are a great team. When it is said there are no easy matches in the World Cup, it’s true.”

Although eliminated, Cape Verde impressed throughout the tournament. Ranked 67th in the world before the competition, the tournament debutants reached the knockout stage after holding Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to draws in the group phase.

Coach Bubista said his team had made the nation proud despite the defeat.

“I’m proud of my team, the work they’ve put in,” he said. “We must take pride in what we’ve done for our country. To be ​able to play the way we did against the world champions, and to draw level twice, is something incredible.”

Cape Verde frustrated Argentina for long periods with disciplined defending and confident possession, while Kevin Pina stood out with an impressive display in midfield.

Despite the narrow victory, Argentina were made to work hard for every opportunity as Cape Verde’s spirited performance earned widespread admiration, even in defeat.