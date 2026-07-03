Kazakhstan to decide on recognition of IEA based on UNSC decisions, says Akbasov

Gaziz Akbasov, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Kabul, says his country’s position on recognizing Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate will be guided by decisions of the United Nations Security Council.

In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Akbasov said relations between Kazakhstan and the Islamic Emirate are currently based on mutual respect and economic cooperation, adding that Astana is working to further expand ties with Afghanistan.

He said Kazakhstan supports regular high-level dialogue and remains engaged with Afghanistan through its diplomatic missions in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif.

The ambassador described Afghanistan’s security situation as relatively stable and stressed that security plays a key role in strengthening bilateral relations and ensuring regional stability, particularly in Central Asia.

Akbassov also said no threats against the interests of regional countries, including Pakistan, have been observed originating from Afghan territory.

“Relations between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan continue without formal recognition of the current government. Our main policy remains within the framework of United Nations Security Council decisions,” he said.

On human rights, the Kazakh envoy said his country follows a policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, including Afghanistan.

Commenting on the international community’s approach toward the Islamic Emirate, Akbassov said sanctions are ineffective and that dialogue and engagement should be prioritized.

He added that expanding economic and trade relations with Afghanistan remains Astana’s priority, noting that political trust already exists between the two sides.

Akbassov further said Afghanistan’s geographic position creates significant opportunities for regional cooperation that could help improve the country’s economy and strengthen regional stability.

According to him, trade volume between Kabul and Astana has reached around $540 million in recent years, with both sides aiming to increase it to $3 billion in the future.