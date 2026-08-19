Islamic Emirate congratulates Afghans on 107th independence anniversary

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has congratulated the people of the country on the 107th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence, saying in a statement that the country’s independence was achieved through the struggles and sacrifices of Afghans against British influence.

The statement says that 107 years ago, Afghans, through a “jihadist struggle,” forced Britain to recognize Afghanistan’s independence and return control over the country’s foreign policy to Afghans. Afghanistan gained its independence from Britain in 1919 during the reign of King Amanullah Khan.

The Islamic Emirate also said that Afghans later fought against the Soviet Union and the United States and achieved victories.

The statement stressed that defeating three major powers over the course of a century was the result of divine support and the “faith, determination and courage” of the Afghan people.

The Islamic Emirate called on Afghanistan’s younger and future generations to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors and stand firmly against any form of aggression and occupation.

The statement also said that this year’s Independence Day, observed on August 19, comes just four days after the fifth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power was marked.