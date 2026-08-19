Latest News
Sirajuddin Haqqani: We should accept the legitimate demands of the people
According to Haqqani, independence cannot be achieved through security alone; strengthening the economy, increasing domestic production, meeting the country’s needs, social justice, the rule of law and trust between the people and the government are also essential.
Senior officials of the Islamic Emirate emphasized preserving Afghanistan’s independence, ensuring security, maintaining national unity and promoting economic development during a ceremony marking the anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence on August 19.
Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior, said that preserving the country’s independence requires respecting the legitimate demands of the people and taking their views into account in governance and the development of Afghanistan.
He said: “We must respect the will and wishes of the people and not impose our views on them. We should accept the legitimate demands of the people and should not insult or humiliate them for demanding their rights. Just as our people helped us drive out the occupiers, we should also accept their views in building the system and developing the country.”
According to Haqqani, independence cannot be achieved through security alone; strengthening the economy, increasing domestic production, meeting the country’s needs, social justice, the rule of law and trust between the people and the government are also essential.
Haqqani also stressed unity among Afghanistan’s ethnic groups, saying the country is a common home for all ethnicities and regions and that its strength lies in unity.
Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces, warned opponents of the system that they would not be able to challenge the current government. He urged them to return to the country, saying the Islamic Emirate’s doors remain open to them, but warned that any attempt to disrupt order and security would face a “firm and serious” response from the armed forces.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Afghanistan has made progress in economic and infrastructure sectors despite external pressures. He added that regional countries have realized that Afghanistan will not allow the implementation of a “foreign agenda.”
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, also called on opponents to stand alongside the government and the people and refrain from fueling civil war.
Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Minister of Defense, stressed the importance of prioritizing national interests and said the government is committed to making Afghanistan self-sufficient in all sectors.
He said: “Put the greater interests of the system first and set aside personal and minor interests. Whenever the country’s higher interests and national priorities are threatened, we must all join hands, stand shoulder to shoulder and confront the danger together.”
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, also stressed the importance of preserving unity, saying ethnic, linguistic, regional, professional and sectarian divisions should not seriously undermine national unity and must be avoided. He also called for modern equipment and training for the country’s military forces.
Latest News
Islamic Emirate congratulates Afghans on 107th independence anniversary
Latest News
Afghanistan embassy in Malaysia marks five years of IEA rule
The Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Malaysia on Tuesday held a ceremony to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power. The event was attended by Malaysian government officials and diplomats, religious scholars, members of royal families, representatives of international and Islamic organizations, Afghan traders and Afghans living in Malaysia.
Naqibullah Ahmadi, the acting head of the embassy, described the anniversary as the result of the courage and sacrifices of the Afghan people and highlighted progress over the past five years in security, stability, economic growth, infrastructure and public services.
He emphasized balanced engagement with the international community and called for expanded cooperation between Afghanistan and Malaysia in trade, transit, agriculture, mining and investment.
Meanwhile, Dato’ Ahmad Azam Abdul Rahman, Special Adviser to Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, congratulated Afghanistan on the fifth anniversary of the victory and emphasized the continuation of relations between the two countries.
He expressed Malaysia’s readiness to share its experience in Islamic banking, halal certification, public health, agriculture, mining and good governance.
The ceremony also featured a video presentation highlighting developments in Afghanistan over the past five years. The event concluded with prayers for lasting peace, prosperity and national unity in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Qatar’s ambassador visits Panjshir for first time, discusses development projects
Panjshir’s media office says that Mirdif Al-Qashouti, Qatar’s ambassador to Afghanistan, has visited Panjshir for the first time, following efforts by the provincial administration to attract investment and development projects.
Mohammad Agha Hakim, the governor of Panjshir, described relations between Afghanistan and Qatar as important during his meeting with the Qatari ambassador and called for increased investment by Islamic countries and Arab businessmen in the province.
Highlighting Panjshir’s potential in horticulture, agriculture and mining, he said apples, cherries, grapes and walnuts are among the province’s key products and that investment opportunities are available in these sectors. According to him, mining operations are currently underway at around 600 mines, while around 2,000 additional mines have been identified.
The Qatari ambassador described Afghanistan as a brotherly country and a longstanding friend of Qatar and reaffirmed his country’s support for Afghanistan. He said Qatar is committed to implementing various projects in Panjshir and plans to invest in establishing companies to process the province’s fresh and dried fruits.
Turkey slams Israel’s ‘untenable’ claims after strikes on Syrian base
Sirajuddin Haqqani: We should accept the legitimate demands of the people
Humanoid robots face tougher football challenge at World Robot Games
At least nine killed in hotel fire in India’s Kolkata
Islamic Emirate congratulates Afghans on 107th independence anniversary
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
AFC confirms clubs for 2026/27 competitions; draw set for August 18
Afghanistan exports first stone shipment to US in $100,000 trade milestone
World Cup 2026 ends in glory for Spain after month of football magic
Germany defends Afghan deportation policy after fatal Trier knife attack
Tahawol: Iran’s position on recognizing Islamic Emirate discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s policy of avoiding confrontation discussed
Tahawol: U.S. non-recognition of IEA
Saar: Tensions between Iran and the United States
Debate with Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan expresses regret over civilian death in Tajikistan border incident
-
Latest News5 days ago
Tajikistan sends protest note to Afghanistan after airspace violation, civilian death
-
Latest News2 days ago
Juma Khan Fateh surrenders to IEA forces in Badakhshan
-
Business3 days ago
Azizi: Afghanistan ready to attract Chinese and Uzbek investment
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi urges U.S. to reopen Kabul embassy, invest in Afghanistan’s mines
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan crowned champions of five-match ODI series against Ireland
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran eyes Afghanistan as key economic opportunity amid sanctions
-
Latest News5 days ago
FM Muttaqi says Islamic Emirate sees no need for talks with opponents