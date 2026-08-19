Sirajuddin Haqqani: We should accept the legitimate demands of the people

Senior officials of the Islamic Emirate emphasized preserving Afghanistan’s independence, ensuring security, maintaining national unity and promoting economic development during a ceremony marking the anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence on August 19.

Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior, said that preserving the country’s independence requires respecting the legitimate demands of the people and taking their views into account in governance and the development of Afghanistan.

He said: “We must respect the will and wishes of the people and not impose our views on them. We should accept the legitimate demands of the people and should not insult or humiliate them for demanding their rights. Just as our people helped us drive out the occupiers, we should also accept their views in building the system and developing the country.”

According to Haqqani, independence cannot be achieved through security alone; strengthening the economy, increasing domestic production, meeting the country’s needs, social justice, the rule of law and trust between the people and the government are also essential.

Haqqani also stressed unity among Afghanistan’s ethnic groups, saying the country is a common home for all ethnicities and regions and that its strength lies in unity.

Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces, warned opponents of the system that they would not be able to challenge the current government. He urged them to return to the country, saying the Islamic Emirate’s doors remain open to them, but warned that any attempt to disrupt order and security would face a “firm and serious” response from the armed forces.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Afghanistan has made progress in economic and infrastructure sectors despite external pressures. He added that regional countries have realized that Afghanistan will not allow the implementation of a “foreign agenda.”

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, also called on opponents to stand alongside the government and the people and refrain from fueling civil war.

Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Minister of Defense, stressed the importance of prioritizing national interests and said the government is committed to making Afghanistan self-sufficient in all sectors.

He said: “Put the greater interests of the system first and set aside personal and minor interests. Whenever the country’s higher interests and national priorities are threatened, we must all join hands, stand shoulder to shoulder and confront the danger together.”

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, also stressed the importance of preserving unity, saying ethnic, linguistic, regional, professional and sectarian divisions should not seriously undermine national unity and must be avoided. He also called for modern equipment and training for the country’s military forces.