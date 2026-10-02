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Russia expects to ease Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions at Moscow Format meeting
Kabulov added that Russia is ready to mediate between Kabul and Islamabad if both sides request its assistance, noting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has previously expressed Moscow’s readiness to help resolve the dispute.
The latest escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be urgently discussed at the upcoming meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, scheduled for October 5, Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Izvestia.
Kabulov said Russia is prepared to use the Moscow Format as a platform to help the two sides reach a compromise.
“Of course, this issue will certainly be raised, and we will be happy to use the Moscow platform to bring both conflicting parties to some reasonable compromises,” he said.
He added that Russia is ready to mediate between Kabul and Islamabad if both sides request its assistance, noting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has previously expressed Moscow’s readiness to help resolve the dispute.
High-ranking officials from both countries are expected to attend the October 5 meeting. Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will participate, while Pakistan will send its special representative for Afghanistan, along with its ambassador to Kabul and other senior foreign-policy officials, Kabulov said.
The Moscow Format, established in 2016, brings together regional countries to discuss Afghanistan’s security and political situation. Its participating countries include Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus and Egypt have also been invited as guests to the upcoming meeting.
The latest tensions come amid continued disagreements between Kabul and Islamabad over security and cross-Durand Line militancy. Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Afghan authorities of allowing Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad blames for attacks inside Pakistan, to operate from Afghan territory.
The Afghan authorities have denied supporting the TTP and have maintained that Pakistan’s internal security problems should not be blamed on Afghanistan.
Kabulov said the dispute remains difficult to resolve because both sides continue to maintain their positions.
The Moscow Format meeting comes after Pakistan carried out fresh airstrikes in Afghanistan on October 1. Afghan authorities said the strikes in Kunar and Helmand provinces killed nine civilians, including women and children, and wounded 11 others.
Afghanistan condemned the strikes as an act of aggression.
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DABS chief meets Tajikistan’s energy minister to discuss cooperation
Abdul Haq Hamkar, Chief Executive Officer of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), has met with Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma during a visit to Tajikistan.
According to DABS, the two sides discussed increasing electricity imports from Tajikistan and expanding power transmission infrastructure between the two countries.
They also discussed a proposed 500-kilovolt transmission line from Tajikistan through Afghanistan to Iran, which they said could contribute to expanding regional power transmission networks and strengthening energy cooperation.
The meeting also covered planned energy projects in Badakhshan province and Afghanistan’s border districts. Both sides emphasized expanding cooperation to help provide a stable electricity supply to these areas.
Hamkar said energy is not only a technical requirement but also essential for the operation of hospitals, industrial development, education, and the country’s economic and social growth.
He called for further expansion of energy cooperation between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.
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UN expert calls for accountability after Pakistani airstrikes kill civilians in Afghanistan
UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett has called for accountability following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Kunar and Helmand provinces that killed multiple civilians.
“Accountability is paramount after another air strike that has killed civilians, most of them children,” Bennett said in a post on X.
He questioned whether the incident resulted from “incompetence, negligence or worse,” adding that there was no justification for what he described as “irreparable harm” to civilians.
Bennett said the reported incident appeared to violate international human rights and humanitarian law.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it had confirmed that at least 10 civilians were killed and nine others injured in the airstrikes carried out on Thursday.
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Four members of one family killed in Helmand in Pakistan airstrike
The family, originally from Ghazni province, reportedly operated a small restaurant in the area.
Four members of a family were killed and seven others wounded in an airstrike in Safar area of Garmser district in southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, according to local reports.
The family, originally from Ghazni province, reportedly operated a small restaurant in the area.
The bodies of those killed and the wounded were transported by helicopter to Ghazni province for burial and medical treatment, according to the reports.
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