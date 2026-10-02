UN expert calls for accountability after Pakistani airstrikes kill civilians in Afghanistan

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett has called for accountability following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Kunar and Helmand provinces that killed multiple civilians.

“Accountability is paramount after another air strike that has killed civilians, most of them children,” Bennett said in a post on X.

He questioned whether the incident resulted from “incompetence, negligence or worse,” adding that there was no justification for what he described as “irreparable harm” to civilians.

Bennett said the reported incident appeared to violate international human rights and humanitarian law.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it had confirmed that at least 10 civilians were killed and nine others injured in the airstrikes carried out on Thursday.