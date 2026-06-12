Latest News
Final round of 1405 Kankor exam concludes in Afghanistan
Abdul Baqi Haqqani, head of the National Examinations Authority, announced on Friday that the fourth and final round of the university entrance examination (Kankor), in which 120,000 candidates participated, has concluded in a transparent manner.
He added that this was an important and valuable step for the country’s academic process, which was successfully implemented by the National Examinations Authority through precise planning, organized management, and joint efforts.
This year’s Kankor examination organized in four stages. In the first stage, graduates from 15 provinces participated; in the second stage, graduates from 18 provinces were included; and in the third stage, 12th-grade graduates from Kabul province took part.
In the final stage, absentees from previous stages, graduates from abroad, graduates of ethnic and tribal studies, graduates of religious schools in Kabul province, 14th-grade graduates, and night faculty applicants were included. This examination was held today (Friday).
Latest News
Cabinet meeting held in Kandahar led by Afghanistan’s IEA supreme leader
Sources told Ariana News that a cabinet meeting of Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate was held last Wednesday in Kandahar under the leadership of Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate.
According to the sources, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate, along with a large number of cabinet members, also attended the meeting.
Sources added that key issues related to the country were discussed and reviewed during the meeting.
Latest News
Afghan delegation expected in Belgium for talks on refugees returns
The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed receipt of a list of members of an Islamic Emirate delegation scheduled to travel to Brussels, with security screening for visa issuance now underway.
The delegation is expected to hold talks with the European Union focused on the return of Afghan migrants.
EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Magnus Brunner has described the visa process for Islamic Emirate officials as “somewhat complicated,” while stressing the need for constructive dialogue with the authorities in Kabul to address migration-related challenges.
Political analyst Ghous Janbaz said European countries are interested in engaging directly with Islamic Emirate representatives, including on the return of Afghan migrants who have allegedly committed crimes in Europe.
The development comes amid growing pressure on Afghan migrants across Europe in recent years, with countries such as Germany and Austria reportedly taking steps toward deporting some Afghan asylum seekers.
Latest News
Afghanistan among world’s least peaceful countries in 2026 Global Peace Index
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has consistently maintained that security is ensured across the country.
Afghanistan has been ranked as the seventh least peaceful country in the world in the 2026 Global Peace Index (GPI), remaining near the bottom of the global ranking that measures levels of peace, security, conflict, and militarization across 163 countries and territories.
The annual report, released by the Institute for Economics and Peace, placed Afghanistan 157th out of 163 countries. Only South Sudan, Israel, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, and Russia ranked lower.
According to the report, Afghanistan’s overall peace score deteriorated by 0.5 percent over the past year, despite modest improvements in several areas. The country recorded a 1.5 percent improvement in safety and security indicators, while political instability improved by 10 percent.
The report attributed these gains largely to the Islamic Emirate’s consolidation of control over political institutions and security structures, as well as a decline in organized opposition activity. However, it cautioned that the concentration of power, political restrictions, and Afghanistan’s ongoing international isolation could pose challenges to long-term stability.
At the same time, the index recorded a 1.9 percent deterioration in Afghanistan’s ongoing conflict score. Deaths linked to external conflicts increased by 19.2 percent, a trend the report associated with clashes and rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The findings also showed that Afghanistan remains the least peaceful country in South Asia.
Elsewhere in the region, Sri Lanka registered the strongest improvement, with its peace score rising by 2.3 percent and its global ranking improving to 67th place.
Globally, the report found that peacefulness has declined for the 12th consecutive year. Of the 163 countries assessed, 99 experienced a deterioration in peace, while 62 recorded improvements. The index also noted that 119 countries are now less peaceful than they were in 2008.
The Global Peace Index identified rising armed conflicts, intensifying competition among major powers, and the spread of emerging military technologies, including artificial intelligence-based systems, as major factors contributing to the global decline in peace.
Despite limited improvements in some domestic indicators, the report concluded that Afghanistan continues to face significant and enduring challenges to achieving lasting peace and stability.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has consistently maintained that security is ensured across the country and has emphasized that Afghan territory will not be used against any other nation, particularly neighboring countries.
Cabinet meeting held in Kandahar led by Afghanistan’s IEA supreme leader
Tawsia: Increase in Afghanistan’s saffron exports discsused
Final round of 1405 Kankor exam concludes in Afghanistan
Afghan delegation expected in Belgium for talks on refugees returns
SpaceX IPO propels Elon Musk to become world’s first trillionaire
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Large blast near Beit Shemesh part of pre-planned test: Israeli defense firm
Trump returns from China with stability but little progress
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
Tawsia: Increase in Afghanistan’s saffron exports discsused
Tahawol: Middle East crisis and future of Islamic world discussed
Saar: Kabul-Islamabad informal talks in Istanbul discussed
Tahawol: Fresh Pakistani military attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Emphasis on continued Indian support for Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
-
International Sports2 days ago
One Day to Go: Everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2026
-
International Sports4 days ago
World Cup 2026: Ten attacking stars set to steal the show in North America
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan banks to finance Herat–Mazar railway project
-
International Sports4 days ago
Upsets and historic milestones highlight men’s action at Rome Taekwondo Grand Prix
-
Latest News3 days ago
Karzai, UK envoy react after protest dispersed in Herat
-
Regional5 days ago
Israel hits Iran with new strikes despite Trump admonition
-
World4 days ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, 15 feared killed