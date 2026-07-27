Afghanistan, Uzbekistan ink 22 trade agreements worth over $200 million

Afghanistan and Uzbekistan signed 22 trade memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth more than $200 million during the Afghan-Uzbek Business Forum held in Kabul, as the two countries pledged to expand economic cooperation and boost bilateral trade.

The forum brought together Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev, Afghanistan’s ministers of Mines and Transport, the governors of Uzbekistan’s Fergana and Tashkent regions, business leaders, and representatives of the private sector from both countries.

Addressing the gathering, Azizi said relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan had reached a new high following the visit of a high-level Uzbek delegation accompanied by around 300 private-sector representatives.

He said both countries aim to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion, adding that achieving this goal would require closer economic and commercial cooperation.

Azizi also highlighted investment opportunities in Afghanistan, saying the return of Afghan migrants has increased the need for job creation. He encouraged investors from both countries to invest in Afghanistan.

The minister said about 10,000 tonnes of Afghan cotton had already been exported to Uzbekistan on a trial basis and announced that Uzbekistan has committed to purchasing 100,000 tonnes of Afghan cotton.

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev welcomed the growing ties between the two countries, describing Afghanistan as a country undergoing significant development through major infrastructure projects.

He said Uzbekistan has introduced measures to facilitate trade, including opening new transport routes, offering preferential tariffs, accelerating cargo movement, and establishing logistics centers to support cross-border commerce.

Khodjayev added that Afghanistan’s economic potential could play an important role in expanding trade relations between the two neighboring countries.

The forum also featured remarks from Sayed Karim Hashemi, chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, and the governor of Uzbekistan’s Fergana region, who both emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and trade cooperation.

The event concluded with the signing of 22 trade agreements worth more than $200 million between private-sector representatives from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.