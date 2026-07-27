Afghanistan, Uzbekistan ink 22 trade agreements worth over $200 million

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Afghanistan’s Swiss fund grows to $4.2 billion: Ahadi
Ahadi said the fund has not been used and will remain intact until conditions allow for its transfer to Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank.
Afghanistan’s sovereign assets held in Switzerland have grown to $4.2 billion after generating approximately $700 million in investment returns, according to Anwar-ul-Haq Ahadi, a member of the Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA).
Speaking during the 70th online conference of the Association of Afghan Scholars and Specialists on Sunday, July 26, 2026, Ahadi said the fund has not been used and will remain intact until conditions allow for its transfer to Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank.
The conference was held under the theme, “Afghanistan’s Economic and Political Situation: Realities and Future Outlook.”
Ahadi said none of the assets have been spent since the fund was established, emphasizing that the money is being preserved for the benefit of the Afghan people.
Commenting on the remaining $3.5 billion in Afghan sovereign assets frozen in the United States, Ahadi said two U.S. courts have already ruled in Afghanistan’s favor. He expressed confidence that the third and final court would also order the release of the funds, allowing the assets to remain protected for the Afghan people.
The Swiss-based fund was established to safeguard a portion of Afghanistan’s overseas sovereign assets while efforts continue to resolve the legal status of the remaining reserves frozen in the United States.
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