World
Trump links Saudi nuclear deal to Israel normalization through Abraham Accords
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a newly agreed civilian nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia will only move forward if the kingdom normalizes relations with Israel by joining the Abraham Accords.
In a post on social media, Trump said the agreement does not permit uranium enrichment and stressed that approval of the deal is contingent on Saudi Arabia signing the Abraham Accords, the U.S.-brokered agreements that established diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab states.
“The agreement will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote, adding that the United States supports only civilian nuclear facilities that do not involve uranium enrichment.
Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated that it will not normalize relations with Israel without a clear pathway toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Palestinian statehood, arguing it would pose unacceptable security risks to Israel.
The Saudi Embassy in Washington declined to comment on Trump’s remarks.
Netanyahu’s office welcomed the prospect of Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, describing it as a “historic leap forward for peace in the Middle East,” but did not address the nuclear agreement.
The civilian nuclear agreement, announced on Wednesday, is expected to run for 30 years and involve U.S. companies in developing Saudi Arabia’s nuclear energy sector. According to U.S. officials familiar with the agreement, it could eventually allow for the construction of a uranium
enrichment facility following a joint U.S.-Saudi feasibility study, although Trump has insisted the final arrangement will not include uranium enrichment.
The agreement will be submitted to the U.S. Congress for review.
The Saudi Energy Ministry said the deal would help diversify the kingdom’s energy sources, promote advanced technologies and expand investment opportunities between the two countries.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the agreement during a visit to Manila, saying it would ensure Saudi Arabia partners with American companies rather than competitors such as China, Russia, France or South Korea in developing its civilian nuclear program.
“We’re not the only show in town, but we’re the best show in town,” Rubio told reporters.
The agreement has already drawn scrutiny from members of Congress and nuclear non-proliferation experts, who have raised concerns over reports that it does not include the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Additional Protocol, which provides for expanded inspections and verification measures.
Some lawmakers have also questioned whether Congress should have greater oversight of any nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, reviving debate over legislation first proposed in 2018 that would require congressional approval before such agreements take effect.
The Trump administration has made expanding the Abraham Accords a key foreign policy objective during the president’s second term, viewing Saudi Arabia’s participation as a major step toward broader regional normalization despite ongoing tensions stemming from the conflicts in Gaza and Iran.
World
Trump: US will attack Iranian bridge, power plant for every ship targeted in Hormuz
Some international law experts and world leaders have criticized Trump’s threats to target Iranian bridges and power plants as illegal under international law.
President Donald Trump renewed his threats to attack Iranian infrastructure on Wednesday, saying the U.S. would attack a bridge or power plant each time Tehran targets a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.
“Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
The U.S. and Iran have intensified attacks as an interim ceasefire agreement signed last month has unravelled and a struggle for control of the Strait of Hormuz has deepened, raising the risk of a return to all-out hostilities. under
Some international law experts and world leaders have criticized Trump’s threats to target Iranian bridges and power plants as illegal under international law that prohibits attacks on civilian targets.
World
War in Iran has cost the US $37.5 billion so far, Pentagon says
Hegseth told lawmakers at a hearing in Washington that the $37.5 billion included certain aspects of the war as well as anticipated costs through September 30.
The cost of the United States’ war in Iran has risen to $37.5 billion so far, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday, as he faced skeptical lawmakers for the first time since heavy bombings resumed to seek urgent funding for the unpopular conflict, Reuters reported.
With just six months before midterm elections in which President Donald Trump’s Republicans may face an uphill battle to keep their House of Representatives and Senate majorities, Democrats are riding high in public opinion polls as they attempt to link the unpopular Iran war with affordability.
Hegseth told lawmakers at a hearing in Washington that the $37.5 billion included certain aspects of the war as well as anticipated costs through September 30.
It was unclear how the Pentagon arrived at the figure. A source told Reuters in March that Trump’s administration estimated the first six days of the war had cost at least $11.3 billion.
Trump asked Congress last month for nearly $90 billion in additional funding, most of it related to the Iran conflict, setting the stage for another fight with lawmakers frustrated with the war and facing the November midterms.
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have complained since the U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran on February 28 that Trump and his team have not kept them informed about the conflict or his plans.
“The president is threatening escalation and war crimes, and suggesting this could be another forever war,” Senator Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, said at the hearing. Trump has repeatedly issued severe threats against Iran, including against civilian infrastructure, which critics say would be a war crime.
Trump’s Republicans hold such slim margins in the House and Senate that appropriations bills typically need Democratic support to pass.
“The reason why they (people) are so upset with you and this administration is because the words you have used in the past don’t add up,” Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said. “It’s either over, or it’s not over. It’s within two weeks, or it’s not two weeks, it’s either missiles or it’s not missiles.”
Hegseth also told lawmakers that military training would need to be curtailed without an urgent funding boost.
The war has strained the Pentagon’s nearly $1 trillion budget and risks funding for military personnel matters. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, acknowledged that potential cost during the hearing, saying that while they would figure out how to pay service members, the Pentagon could struggle with maintenance costs as well as investing in future capabilities, read the report.
Hegseth called on lawmakers to not just fund the supplemental request but also a $1.5 trillion budget request for 2027.
“Not funding this department at $1.5 trillion, I believe, is the greatest threat that our nation faces,” Hegseth said.
A fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran collapsed earlier this month and both sides have been carrying out daily strikes against each other.
The number of U.S. troops killed in the war on Iran rose to 18 over the weekend, while roughly 430 U.S. troops have been injured. The Pentagon said on Monday that 100 service members were injured since July 7, but that 96% have returned to duty.
In the past week, Trump has threatened to expand the targets being struck in Iran to include energy plants and bridges, send ground forces to seize Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub and bomb a deep-underground nuclear-linked site known as Pickaxe Mountain.
On Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. would take out the mountain facility “pretty soon.”
World
Oil settles up on renewed US-Iran hostilities and threat of Red Sea closure
Oil prices climbed more than 4% to their highest in more than a month on Friday after the U.S. and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf, with shipping threatened by a potential Red Sea closure on top of the restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures settled $3.87, or 4.59%, higher to $88.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $3.54, or 4.48%, at $82.49. Both were at their highest since mid-June, Reuters reported.
For the week, both benchmarks gained about 16%, with Brent on track for a third consecutive weekly gain and WTI set for its second.
The two foes expanded fighting on Friday, with the U.S. striking bridges and an airport in Iran and Tehran hitting a power and desalination plant in Kuwait. Iran said it launched more strikes on U.S. facilities in the Middle East, including the first direct attack in Syria, after a sixth straight night of U.S. strikes on Iranian military facilities.
“The market is reacting to the increasing hostilities between Iran and the United States that have culminated this week with nightly attacks on Iranian infrastructure and retaliation by Iran on its neighbors’ infrastructure,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. “If more tankers come under fire and become damaged, we’re going to see oil prices continue to move up as shipowners simply refuse to enter the Persian Gulf.”
The collapsed truce between the U.S. and Iran has resulted in a sharp decline in oil flows in the strait as Iran targets vessels transiting through it. Before the Iran war, about 20% of global oil supplies flowed through the waterway. Iran has pressed the Houthis to close the Red Sea route if the U.S. attacks Iran’s power infrastructure.
“Given that so much of Saudi Arabia’s exports have been redirected to the port of Yanbu via the East-West Pipeline to avoid Hormuz, any such development is a threat indeed,” Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, wrote in a note.
Saudi Arabia has diverted more than 70% of its normal daily crude exports to the Red Sea port of Yanbu since the beginning of the war. Shipments from Yanbu averaged 4 million barrels per day in recent weeks, up from around 973,000 bpd in the same period last year.
Qatar’s defence ministry said its armed forces thwarted an Iranian missile attack early on Friday and the interior ministry said a child was wounded by shrapnel resulting from interception operations.
In a different conflict zone, Ukraine’s military said it struck a Russian oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region on Thursday.
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