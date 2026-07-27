Afghanistan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding transit cooperation and advancing railway projects

Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Works Mohammad Isa Thani and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev have discussed ways to expand economic and transit cooperation, as well as advance joint infrastructure projects between the two countries.

During their meeting in Kabul, the two sides discussed the timeline for launching feasibility studies for the Afghan-Trans railway project and emphasized the importance of accelerating progress on the regional connectivity initiative.

The development of the Torghundi port was also a key focus of the talks. Khodjayev expressed Uzbekistan’s readiness to invest in expanding the port, describing it as an important step toward strengthening trade and transit links between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

The two sides also reviewed the proposed Herat–Mazar-e-Sharif railway project, with the Uzbek side expressing interest in investing in the initiative.

Increasing the volume of commercial cargo passing through the Hairatan port and creating better facilities for traders were among other issues discussed. Officials stressed the need to boost freight movement, enhance transit cooperation, and facilitate faster trade flows between the two countries.

The meeting also covered the transportation of goods via the Salang Highway. Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Works said major reconstruction work on the highway is progressing rapidly.

Mohammad Isa Thani said Afghanistan now provides a suitable environment for investment and that Uzbek companies can invest and operate in various sectors in accordance with Afghanistan’s laws and regulations.

He also reaffirmed the Ministry of Public Works’ support for joint projects aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding economic ties, improving transit connectivity, and strengthening bilateral relations, describing the cooperation as beneficial to the shared interests of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.