Connect with us

Latest News

Trump once again criticizes US withdrawal from Afghanistan, raises issue of military equipment

Published

6 hours ago

on

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration is making what he described as the largest investment ever in the U.S. armed forces, while renewing criticism of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Speaking at an event, Trump said the United States has “the strongest and most powerful military anywhere in the world,” adding that much of its strength was built during his first term in office.

Trump also repeated his criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, claiming that large amounts of military equipment were left behind.

“They gave a lot of it away to the Taliban (IEA), to Afghanistan,” Trump said.

He said he had opposed leaving military equipment in Afghanistan, arguing that aircraft and other equipment should have been flown out of the country or returned to the United States.

“It was so sad. I saw what was happening. What a disgusting thing took place,” Trump said.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Afghanistan seeks stronger ties with Bangladesh, presents investment opportunities

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Gul Hassan Hassan, met with Bangladesh’s Ambassador, Mohammad Nazrul Islam, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 23, 2026

By

Afghanistan is seeking to expand its economic and bilateral cooperation with Bangladesh, with a renewed focus on attracting foreign investment and strengthening partnerships across multiple sectors.

According to the Afghan Embassy in Moscow, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Gul Hassan Hassan, met with Bangladesh’s Ambassador, Mohammad Nazrul Islam, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Hassan highlighted the investment opportunities available in Afghanistan and expressed hope that Bangladesh’s private sector, companies and industrial institutions would be encouraged to invest in the country.

The two ambassadors also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the economic, healthcare, education and technical sectors, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and promoting joint initiatives.

The Afghan Embassy said both sides underscored the need to deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest as part of broader efforts to enhance economic engagement and regional cooperation.

Continue Reading

Latest News

CSTO calls for stronger regional border security cooperation at SCO meeting

The meeting underscored the continued focus of regional security organizations on improving joint mechanisms to address evolving security challenges across Eurasia.

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 23, 2026

By

A delegation from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff participated in the 12th Meeting of the Heads of Border Services of the Competent Authorities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, held on July 17 in Islamabad, Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the CSTO, the meeting brought together senior border security officials from SCO member states to discuss regional security challenges and strengthen cooperation on border management.

Speaking at the forum, Colonel General Andrei Serdyukov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, said the organization’s primary mission is the timely identification of emerging crisis situations within its area of responsibility and the implementation of appropriate measures to address them.

Serdyukov emphasized that ensuring collective security requires close cooperation among all relevant international organizations, highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts in responding to regional security threats.

The meeting also included discussions among the heads of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, and the Coordination Service of the Council of Commanders of the CIS Border Troops.

Participants reviewed ways to expand practical cooperation and enhance coordination between the working bodies of the respective regional organizations in an effort to strengthen collective border security and counter cross-border threats.

The meeting underscored the continued focus of regional security organizations on improving joint mechanisms to address evolving security challenges across Eurasia.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Higher Education Minister says obedience to legitimate Islamic leader required in all matters

Published

24 hours ago

on

July 22, 2026

By

Afghanistan’s Minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, has said that the presence of a legitimate Islamic leader is necessary and that obedience to him is required in all matters.

Nadeem made the remarks during a one-day religious and academic seminar organized by the Paktia Education Directorate for school teachers during his official visit to the province.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Higher Education, Nadeem discussed Islamic politics, the appointment of a legitimate Islamic leader, his rights, rulings, and decrees, as well as the implementation of the law on enjoining good and forbidding evil at the individual and societal levels.

“The existence of a legitimate Islamic leader is necessary and a divine blessing. Obedience to him is required in all matters, and the responsibilities of a legitimate Islamic leader are very heavy,” Nadeem said.

He also called on officials in the Islamic system to uphold sincerity and honesty, urging seminar participants to learn religious rulings and decrees, understand them, implement them, and encourage others to follow them.

Nadeem further said that success in this world and the hereafter depends on the proper implementation of Islamic and Sharia-based policies, describing the current system and Islamic governance as the foundation for progress in the country.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!


Warning: Undefined array key "slug" in /var/www/vhosts/ariananews.af/httpdocs/wp-includes/class-wp-theme-json.php on line 2117

Warning: Undefined array key "slug" in /var/www/vhosts/ariananews.af/httpdocs/wp-includes/class-wp-theme-json.php on line 2117

Warning: Undefined array key "slug" in /var/www/vhosts/ariananews.af/httpdocs/wp-includes/class-wp-theme-json.php on line 2117