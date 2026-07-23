Trump once again criticizes US withdrawal from Afghanistan, raises issue of military equipment

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration is making what he described as the largest investment ever in the U.S. armed forces, while renewing criticism of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Speaking at an event, Trump said the United States has “the strongest and most powerful military anywhere in the world,” adding that much of its strength was built during his first term in office.

Trump also repeated his criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, claiming that large amounts of military equipment were left behind.

“They gave a lot of it away to the Taliban (IEA), to Afghanistan,” Trump said.

He said he had opposed leaving military equipment in Afghanistan, arguing that aircraft and other equipment should have been flown out of the country or returned to the United States.

“It was so sad. I saw what was happening. What a disgusting thing took place,” Trump said.