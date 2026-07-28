UK appoints Stephen Doughty as Minister responsible for Afghanistan and Pakistan

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has launched a new media engagement initiative aimed at improving coordination between government institutions and the press, while maintaining that recent security incidents in Badakhshan province have been overstated.

Speaking at the inauguration of the “Government in the Mirror of the Press” program at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC), IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said clashes between security forces and armed opposition groups in Badakhshan had been exaggerated and that the situation remains under control.

Mujahid said security incidents occur in many countries and should not be viewed as unusual. He added that Afghan security forces remain determined to respond to any armed activity and said the public also supports the country’s current system.

The new initiative is intended to strengthen cooperation between government institutions and media organizations, promote official activities and evaluate media coverage of state bodies.

Minister of Information and Culture Sher Ahmad Haqqani also stressed the importance of cooperation between the government and the media to ensure the public receives accurate information.

Referring to the recent incidents in Badakhshan, Haqqani said many reports circulating about the clashes were based on rumors and did not accurately reflect the situation.

Other officials attending the launch described the media as an important bridge between the government and the public and reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to supporting media organizations.

The event comes as journalists and media representatives continue to call for greater and more timely access to official information from government institutions.