Naeem, Japanese ambassador discuss continued Kabul-Tokyo cooperation

Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Finance and Administration of the Islamic Emirate, met on Tuesday with Japanese Ambassador to Kabul, Kenichi Matsumoto.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed Afghanistan-Japan bilateral relations, areas of mutual interest, and ways to strengthen continued cooperation between Kabul and Tokyo.

The Japanese ambassador expressed hope for further strengthening ties between the two countries. He also praised the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to combat narcotics, the improved security situation, and other developments in Afghanistan. He additionally welcomed the Brussels meeting between the Islamic Emirate and the European Union.

Naeem thanked Japan for what he described as its positive approach and continued cooperation with the Afghan people, stressing the importance of expanding bilateral relations and enhancing mutual engagement.

The two sides concluded the meeting by emphasizing the importance of holding regular consultations to strengthen coordination and bilateral cooperation.