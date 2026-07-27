FIFA Fan Festival attracts more than nine million visitors during World Cup 2026

More than nine million football fans attended FIFA Fan Festival events across Canada, Mexico and the United States during the FIFA World Cup 2026, making it the most successful edition of the program since its introduction in 2006.

According to FIFA, a total of 9,017,000 people visited the 13 FIFA Fan Festival sites, which operated across the tournament’s 39 days. The festivals gave supporters without match tickets an opportunity to watch every one of the tournament’s 104 matches on giant screens while enjoying live music, entertainment, cultural activities and interactive fan experiences.

The largest single-day attendance came on June 27, when 543,020 people visited Fan Festival venues to watch the final day of the group stage. Mexico City’s Zócalo recorded the highest overall attendance, welcoming 2.57 million visitors over 36 operating days.

The celebrations concluded on July 19, when 263,972 supporters gathered across eight remaining Fan Festival sites to watch Spain defeat Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final.

While approximately seven million spectators attended matches inside stadiums, FIFA said the Fan Festival program extended the World Cup experience to millions more supporters around the world.

“Once again, the FIFA Fan Festival showed the extraordinary power of football to unite and inspire fans from all over the world, creating an unforgettable atmosphere that was accessible to all,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“We wanted the 2026 edition to be the biggest and most inclusive expression of the FIFA Fan Festival spirit yet, and the response from supporters shows that we achieved this in style.”

The Fan Festivals featured more than 873 musical performances and supporters also enjoyed football challenges, appearances by FIFA Legends, local food, official merchandise and partner activations.

FIFA said more than 6.3 million food and beverage items were sold during the tournament, while official stores across the venues covered a combined retail space of more than 9,000 square meters.

The tournament’s digital reach also proved significant. FIFA reported that Fan Festival content generated 811 million video views across its social media platforms, while more than 22,300 media representatives were accredited to cover the events.

FIFA said the Fan Festival program transformed public spaces across the three host nations into gathering places where supporters from different countries and cultures could celebrate the world’s biggest football tournament together, creating a lasting legacy beyond the matches themselves.