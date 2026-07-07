Business
Afghanistan approves five-year power development plan to boost domestic energy production
The strategy includes the implementation of 25 electricity generation projects that will harness Afghanistan’s domestic energy resources, including hydropower, solar, wind and coal.
Afghanistan has approved a comprehensive five-year national power development plan aimed at expanding domestic electricity generation, strengthening the country’s transmission network and reducing its reliance on imported electricity.
The plan, which was previously endorsed by the Economic Commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has now received final approval from the Supreme Leader.
The strategy includes the implementation of 25 electricity generation projects that will harness Afghanistan’s domestic energy resources, including hydropower, solar, wind and coal. It also outlines the completion of 13 ongoing and 23 new electricity transmission projects, 21 ongoing and 21 planned substation projects, and 34 electricity distribution projects across the country.
Officials said the initiative is expected to significantly expand electricity access, improve the reliability of the national power grid and strengthen Afghanistan’s energy infrastructure while reducing dependence on imported electricity.
The government said the five-year plan forms part of its broader strategy to promote economic development, support reconstruction efforts and enhance financial self-reliance through greater investment in domestic energy resources. Once completed, the projects are expected to contribute to Afghanistan’s long-term energy security and move the country closer to electricity self-sufficiency.
Business
Afghan, Iranian firms sign three cooperation MoUs at Kabul meeting
Three cooperation agreements were signed between Iranian and Afghan companies during a business meeting held in Kabul aimed at expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries.
The gathering, hosted by the Embassy of Iran in Kabul, brought together more than 200 Iranian and Afghan business leaders, industrialists, and investors.
According to an embassy statement, Iran’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul, Alireza Bigdeli, highlighted the existing potential for expanding economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan.
Following the opening remarks, members of the Iran–Afghanistan Joint Chamber delegation held sector-specific discussions with Afghan business representatives across key industries, including petrochemicals, construction, pharmaceuticals, cement production, laboratory equipment, food processing, battery manufacturing, and technical and engineering services.
Business
Iran-Afghanistan joint chamber of commerce delegation arrives in Kabul to boost trade ties
The delegation will participate in Afghanistan’s National and International Industry and Mines Exhibition and hold business meetings.
A delegation from the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce has arrived in Kabul to take part in an international exhibition, according to the Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan.
In a statement posted on its X account on Thursday, the embassy said the delegation will participate in Afghanistan’s National and International Industry and Mines Exhibition and hold business meetings and conferences with Afghan officials.
The embassy added that the visit aims to expand trade relations between Afghanistan and Iran and strengthen economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.
The Afghanistan National and International Industry and Mines Exhibition opened in Kabul on Wednesday, June 29, 2026, bringing together domestic and foreign participants to showcase opportunities in industry, mining, and commerce.
Afghanistan and Iran share long-standing economic relations, with trade cooperation continuing despite ongoing regional political and financial challenges.
Business
Afghanistan eyes direct Basmati rice imports from India amid tensions with Pakistan
Afghanistan is exploring direct imports of Basmati rice from India as it seeks to diversify its supply sources amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan, according to a report by The Hindu.
The report said Indian exporters and Afghan importers are expected to meet next month to discuss expanding direct trade in Basmati rice, following preliminary talks between officials from both countries held last week with the facilitation of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Afghanistan consumes nearly 500,000 tonnes of Basmati rice annually and has traditionally relied on imports from neighboring Pakistan. However, industry sources told The Hindu that recent strains in Afghanistan-Pakistan relations have encouraged Kabul to seek alternative suppliers, including India.
Representatives of Afghanistan’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi reportedly took part in the discussions and expressed interest in increasing purchases of Indian Basmati rice. At present, some Indian rice reaches Afghanistan indirectly through traders in Iran and Dubai, a route that adds to transportation and transaction costs.
One proposal under consideration is to transport rice through Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, subject to agreements between the two governments. The discussions are also expected to cover logistics, payment mechanisms, and the possibility of barter trade, with Afghanistan’s dried fruit exports to India seen as a potential component of future trade arrangements.
According to The Hindu, a direct trade arrangement could help India expand its share of Afghanistan’s Basmati market, which has historically been dominated by Pakistani suppliers.
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