Regional
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
Officials said a technical investigation confirmed that the disruptions were the result of a cyberattack.
Several major Iranian banks experienced service disruptions on Saturday following a cyberattack, according to the Coordinating Committee of Iran’s state-owned banks.
The outage affected four major financial institutions, including Bank Melli Iran, Bank Saderat Iran, and Bank Tejarat, causing interruptions to mobile and online banking services, automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) terminals, and some card transactions.
Officials said a technical investigation confirmed that the disruptions were the result of a cyberattack.
The affected banks stated that their technical teams immediately implemented precautionary measures after detecting the incident in an effort to safeguard customer information and protect banking infrastructure.
Qatasi, secretary of the Coordinating Committee of Iran’s state-owned banks, said necessary recovery and repair measures had been carried out.
Authorities said there is currently no evidence that customer data was accessed without authorization, and no data breach has been reported.
Regional
US, Iran inch closer to deal, timing remains unclear
Trump wrote on Truth Social that after a framework deal is signed, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies that Iran has blocked, would immediately be “open to all.”
U.S. and Pakistani leaders forecast a Sunday signing of a long-elusive framework agreement to end fighting between the United States and Iran, but Tehran cast doubt over the timing and hardline protesters in Iran voiced opposition, Reuters reported.
President Donald Trump posted on social media on Saturday that the deal with Iran was scheduled to be signed the next day, his 80th birthday. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two sides had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing on Sunday, to be followed by technical-level talks in the coming week.
But Iran did not confirm a Sunday signing. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, speaking before Trump’s post, had cautioned against commenting on the timing of the signing but was quoted by state media saying, “It will not be tomorrow,” but could happen “in the coming days.”
Trump wrote on Truth Social that after a framework deal is signed, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies that Iran has blocked, would immediately be “open to all.”
While U.S. bombings have heavily degraded Iran’s military-industrial base and damaged its military, experts say the war has left hardline Revolutionary Guard dominance more firmly entrenched than before.
Videos on social media and Iranian news websites showed opponents of an agreement gathering in squares and in front of the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, appearing to blame Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as they chanted, “Araqchi have some shame, let go of America!”
Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.
When the U.S. and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, Trump called on Iranians to rise up and take over state institutions.
Even as the U.S. and Iran appeared to be moving toward an agreement over the past two days, clashes have continued, as the U.S. military imposes a blockade on Iran and seeks to loosen Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which was the conduit for 20% of the world’s oil shipments before the war.
Early on Saturday, U.S. forces shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the strait, the U.S. military said. Israel, which says it is not a party to the U.S.-Iran deal, said on Saturday that it had struck more than 70 sites over a 24-hour period in Lebanon against Iranian ally Hezbollah, Reuters reported.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clashed with Trump over U.S. demands that Israel curb military action in Lebanon to allow Washington to reach a deal with Tehran.
On Friday, Araqchi said that while changes in the deal were still possible, the tentative agreement showed his country had emerged stronger from the conflict.
At pro-government rallies held across Iran on Saturday night, residents and news agencies reported that hardliners opposed to the framework agreement loudly voiced their dissatisfaction.
A resident in the northeastern city of Mashhad told Reuters that some protesters chanted: “Death to the compromiser,” in an apparent reference to Araqchi. “Compromiser, resign, resign.”
The proposed memorandum of understanding calls for reopening the strait and lifting the U.S. naval blockade, sources on all sides of the talks said. Negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program — a key rationale Trump has given for the war — would take place afterwards.
“Iran is going to open up the Strait of Hormuz, that’s a requirement. It could be open with no tolls. As they do that, we will lift our blockade,” a U.S. official told reporters.
“It’s going to happen in conjunction, and part of the next step, the phase after that, is going to be the demining of the straits,” the official said, indicating countries in the Group of Seven major powers could have a role in this.
Trump discussed the efforts to end the Iran conflict in a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Downing Street said on Saturday.
Draft terms described to Reuters by multiple sources indicate the U.S. would begin releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on its oil exports, in return for Iran opening the strait.
Iran’s Fars news agency quoted Baghaei as saying the release of Iran’s frozen assets was an integral part of the agreement and also that Iran would have to charge for services in the Strait of Hormuz, read the report.
He said foreign military bases in the region must end, the agency reported, without providing details.
Iran’s nuclear program would be addressed during a 60-day period of talks. A U.S. official said the agreement would ultimately lead to the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program, with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to be destroyed and removed.
Regional
Trump says Iran war deal close as Strait of Hormuz tensions linger
Trump said on social media the agreement had been approved by countries including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
Hopes grew on Friday for peace between Iran and the United States after President Donald Trump said a deal could be signed as soon as this weekend, even as Tehran said it had not made a final decision on a pact, Reuters reported.
The deal, if confirmed, would be the most significant diplomatic breakthrough yet to end the three-month-old war, which has killed thousands and sent global energy prices sharply higher after Iran all but closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.
“We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.
“The strait will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe,” he said, adding that Vice President JD Vance would attend the deal signing.
Asked if Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had approved the deal, Trump said, “I understand the answer is yes.”
Since mid-March, Trump has repeatedly claimed a deal with Iran to end the war was close. The two sides have traded strikes this week, straining a ceasefire announced in April.
Iranian media reported Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying large parts of the agreement have been finalized, but Iran would not compromise on its red lines.
“We have not reached a final conclusion on this matter,” he said. “This is a very important issue that is currently being reviewed by the relevant decision-making bodies.”
Asian stocks joined a strong global rally on Friday on hopes that a peace deal may finally materialise, while oil prices fell to two-month lows.
Still, tension remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, with U.S. forces shooting down two Iranian one-way attack drones after Tehran attempted to strike commercial ships transiting the vital waterway, a U.S. official said.
Iran’s military stopped a tanker from transiting the strait, state media said, reporting the sound of explosions early on Friday.
Trump’s announcement came after he called off planned military strikes on Iran, citing progress in talks.
“It’s a very strong memorandum of understanding that is a little conceptual,” Trump told reporters.
Trump has repeatedly said any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon. Iran denies it is seeking such a weapon, read the report.
Iran’s demands include the lifting of international sanctions, the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets and recognition of its control of the Strait of Hormuz.
“The big thing is there will be no nuclear weapons in Iran. That means not developed and not purchased,” Trump later said during a campaign event held by telephone.
Earlier on Thursday, Trump said the United States would hit Iran “very hard tonight” and wanted eventually to take its oil infrastructure hub, Kharg Island.
The conflict has become a political headache for the White House, with polls showing Trump’s approval ratings sinking amid voter anger over high gasoline prices.
Some Republicans have openly worried that the war’s unpopularity could cost them control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.
But Trump’s political considerations also include satisfying Iran hawks within his Republican Party, who scuttled a prior effort, that any agreement closes Tehran’s path to developing a nuclear weapon.
The reaction of other Middle East powers will also be crucial.
Trump said on social media the agreement had been approved by countries including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement after the Israeli leader and Trump spoke that Israel was not a party to the memorandum of understanding with Iran.
Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for Trump’s commitment to securing a deal that includes removing enriched material, dismantling enrichment infrastructure, limiting missile output and ending support for regional proxies, the summary showed.
Tehran has been demanding an end to Israeli attacks in Lebanon, where fighting has continued in a parallel war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.
Regional
At least 15 killed, dozens injured as protests rock Pakistan-administered Kashmir
At least 15 people, including 11 civilians and four security personnel, have been killed in clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, according to local authorities.
The unrest was triggered by opposition to the reservation of 12 seats in the regional legislative assembly for Kashmiri refugees. The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) called for a march to Muzaffarabad, but authorities banned the group, accused it of sedition, and ordered action against its leaders.
Despite the restrictions, thousands of protesters joined the march, leading to violent confrontations in several areas.
Dozens of people have also been injured, and concerns remain over further violence. Amnesty International has criticized the authorities’ response, citing mass arrests, internet shutdowns, and the use of excessive force against protesters.
The demonstrators are demanding the abolition of the reserved seats, arguing that all legislative seats should be contested by residents of the region. However, the region’s Supreme Court has ruled that the seats are constitutionally protected and cannot be removed through political or administrative measures.
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