TAPI pipeline moves forward as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan review construction progress

Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have reviewed the latest developments in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, with officials highlighting progress in the ongoing construction work.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said the issue was discussed during a meeting between Minister Hedayatullah Badri and Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Hoja Ovezov in Kabul.

The Turkmen ambassador said the TAPI project is advancing successfully, with 102 kilometers of the pipeline already laid inside Afghanistan. He added that the remaining construction work would continue according to the planned schedule and that all commitments under the project would be fulfilled.

Badri reaffirmed Afghanistan’s support for the pipeline project, assuring that the country would provide the necessary legal cooperation to facilitate its implementation.

The TAPI pipeline is a major regional energy project designed to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh gas field to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. The planned 1,800-kilometer pipeline is expected to carry up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually, strengthening regional energy cooperation and economic connectivity.

Turkmenistan considers TAPI a key route for diversifying its gas exports, while Afghanistan views the project as an opportunity to boost investment, create jobs, and strengthen regional trade links