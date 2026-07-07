Latest News
FM Muttaqi discusses Afghan refugees’ challenges with UN representatives
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s foreign minister, met with Alexander De Croo, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Barham Salih, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, for talks.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed strengthening cooperation between Afghanistan and relevant UN agencies, the situation of Afghan refugees, humanitarian and development assistance, the needs of returning refugees, alternative livelihoods, and sustainable development programs.
Latest News
Defense Minister Yaqoob Mujahid visits 217 Omari Corps
Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Afghanistan’s minister of defense, visited the 217 Omari Corps in the country’s northeastern zone.
According to the Ministry of Defense, Mujahid met with Sharafuddin Taqi, commander of the 217 Omari Corps, his deputy, and a number of the corps’ personnel during the visit.
The ministry said the defense minister reviewed the corps’ security, administrative, and military affairs, listened to reports from officials, and provided the necessary directives and recommendations to improve organizational management, strengthen professional coordination, and ensure the effective implementation of assigned duties.
Latest News
South Asian University ends scholarships for Afghan students over funding dispute
The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi did not respond to requests for comment.
South Asian University (SAU) has discontinued scholarships for Afghan students after concerns were raised by Bhutan over Afghanistan’s failure to pay its agreed financial contribution to the SAARC-funded institution.
SAU President K.K. Aggarwal said the university was compelled to apply the same standards to all member states after Bhutan objected to Afghanistan continuing to benefit from scholarships despite not contributing financially.
“We received objections from Bhutan that it was unfair for countries paying their share regularly. We have to be equal to all representing countries, hence we had to stop the scholarships,” Aggarwal told The Times of India.
University funding records show Afghanistan has not made any financial contribution since 2021, with its last recorded payment of $307,000 received in 2020. Sri Lanka has also not contributed since 2021, although university officials described its case as a delayed payment rather than a refusal to pay. Pakistan made a single payment of $69,921 in 2025 after several years without contributions.
Officials said there are currently no Pakistani students enrolled at SAU.
Aggarwal said the university has been unable to resolve Afghanistan’s funding issue because India does not formally recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration, leaving no official communication channel with the country’s authorities.
“Since India has not formally recognised the Taliban (IEA) government, the university has been unable to establish an official channel of communication to resolve the funding matter,” he said.
The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi did not respond to requests for comment.
Despite ending the scholarship programme, Aggarwal said SAU remains willing to provide online education to Afghan students – particularly women – if Afghan authorities approve the arrangement.
He said the university continues to receive messages from Afghan students seeking to study, but many are unable to travel because of restrictions on women’s education and visa-related difficulties.
“We receive a lot of emails from Afghan students, many of them women, saying they want to study here but because of the ban on women’s education and visa-related issues they are unable to do so. How can a country progress if half of its strength is deprived of education?” he said.
Aggarwal added that scholarships could be reinstated if another SAARC member state or an external agency agreed to cover Afghanistan’s financial contribution. He also called on India’s Ministry of Education to consider extending Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships to Afghan students wishing to study at SAU.
Funding data covering the period from 2021 to June 30, 2026, shows India remained the university’s largest contributor, providing $65.91 million. Bangladesh contributed $2.99 million, followed by the Maldives with $1.82 million, Bhutan with $1.35 million, Nepal with $1.26 million and Pakistan with $136,810.
Under SAU’s admissions formula, student places are allocated according to each member state’s agreed funding share. India receives 50% of seats, Bangladesh and Pakistan 10% each, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka 4% each, while the remaining 10% are reserved for students from outside the SAARC region.
University records show that during the 2024–25 academic year, SAU enrolled 10 students from Afghanistan, 23 from Bangladesh, 12 from Bhutan, 526 from India, 25 from Nepal and three from Sri Lanka. There were no students from Pakistan or the Maldives.
For the 2026 admissions cycle, the university received 157 applications from Afghanistan across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. However, no Afghan applicants ultimately enrolled.
The incoming class includes 73 students from India, seven from Nepal, six from Bangladesh and two from Sri Lanka, with no new students joining from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Pakistan, the Maldives or countries outside the SAARC region.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s cricket mourns death of former fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
His brother and former Afghanistan cricketer, Dawlat Zadran, confirmed the news on Tuesday, describing the loss as heartbreaking.
Former Afghanistan’s fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, one of the key figures behind the country’s rise in international cricket, has died at the age of 38 after battling a rare and life-threatening illness.
His brother and former Afghanistan cricketer, Dawlat Zadran, confirmed the news on Tuesday, describing the loss as heartbreaking.
Zadran had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi after being diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune disorder. He had remained under medical care in India since January and was readmitted after his condition deteriorated.
A left-arm fast bowler, Zadran made his international debut in 2009 and played his final match for Afghanistan in 2020, according to the Afghanistan Cricket Board.
During his international career, he represented Afghanistan in 80 matches, claiming 43 wickets in One-Day Internationals and 37 wickets in Twenty20 Internationals.
Zadran featured in three ICC Men’s T20 World Cups and was a member of Afghanistan’s historic squad at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, the country’s first appearance at the 50-over tournament.
One of the defining moments of his career came during the 2015 World Cup in New Zealand, when Afghanistan secured its first-ever Cricket World Cup victory by defeating Scotland by one wicket. Although renowned for his fast bowling, Zadran struck the winning runs to seal the historic triumph.
After spending several years away from international cricket, Zadran officially announced his retirement in January 2025, saying he was ending a 22-year journey of “service, sacrifice and love for cricket.”
The Afghanistan Cricket Board paid tribute to Zadran, describing him as a key figure in the rise of Afghan cricket, and thanked him for his lasting contribution to the development of the sport in the country.
Widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Afghanistan’s golden generation, Shapoor Zadran played a vital role in taking Afghan cricket from the associate ranks to the world’s biggest international tournaments. His achievements and contributions remain an enduring part of Afghanistan’s sporting history.
FM Muttaqi discusses Afghan refugees’ challenges with UN representatives
Tahawol: Pakistan’s attempt to escalate tensions with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Central Asia political and economic relations discussed
Trump arrives in Ankara as NATO leaders gather for 2026 summit
Defense Minister Yaqoob Mujahid visits 217 Omari Corps
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
Final round of 1405 Kankor exam concludes in Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs $67 million contract for cement production in Samangan
Tahawol: Pakistan’s attempt to escalate tensions with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Central Asia political and economic relations discussed
Tahawol: UN Officials Visit Kabul — Political Impact & Consequences
Saar: The Impact of the Middle East Crisis on the Region and the World
Saar: Great Power Rivalry Over Ukraine and the Middle East
Trending
-
International Sports2 days ago
FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout bracket set as race to the final intensifies
-
Latest News1 day ago
Afghanistan announces 2026 Kankor results; Rashid tops National exam with perfect score
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan ranks last in 2026 Global Passport Index
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan claims 10 medals, team bronze at South Asian bodybuilding championships
-
International Sports4 days ago
Argentina survive Cape Verde scare after extra-time own goal to reach last 16
-
Latest News3 days ago
Poland detains 54 migrants, including 15 Afghans, at Lithuanian border
-
Latest News2 days ago
UN refugee chief, UNDP administrator arrive in Kabul
-
Business3 days ago
Afghan, Iranian firms sign three cooperation MoUs at Kabul meeting