Iran’s president calls for facilitation of trade with Afghanistan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for the removal of obstacles to economic cooperation and greater facilitation of trade and transit between Iran and Afghanistan.

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Pezeshkian on Wednesday, officials reviewed a report on Iran’s agriculture minister’s recent visit to Afghanistan and the latest developments in economic ties between the two countries.

According to the report, Afghan officials welcomed closer relations with Iran and expressed readiness to increase bilateral trade and expand economic cooperation.

The meeting also focused on key challenges facing trade between the two countries, including customs procedures, the movement of vehicles through border crossings and delays in transporting goods.

Pezeshkian stressed the strategic importance of economic ties with Afghanistan and called for stronger cooperation. He instructed relevant authorities to take practical steps to address obstacles to trade and transit and improve the movement of goods across the border.