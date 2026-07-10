Nearly 3,000 refugees returned home over past day

Attaullah Omari, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with Shaji Krishnan V., Chairman of India’s National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), during his official visit to India, discussing the expansion of bilateral cooperation in agriculture, rural development, and institutional capacity building.

In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture said the meeting was attended by representatives from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Financial Services, and senior officials of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in agricultural development, rural development, technical and institutional capacity building, and expanding joint initiatives.

According to the statement, Omari highlighted the importance of agricultural development and improving conditions in rural areas, emphasizing the expansion of joint cooperation and the use of successful experiences to strengthen agricultural capacities and achieve sustainable development.

The meeting was held as part of the official visit of the Ministry of Agriculture delegation to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, and rural development.