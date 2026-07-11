International Sports
Spain beat Belgium 2-1 to reach World Cup semi-finals
Mikel Merino scored a late winner as Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, setting up a clash with France.
Spain took the lead through Fabián Ruiz in the 30th minute before Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere equalised 11 minutes later with a header.
The match appeared headed for extra time until substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois, failed to hold Pau Cubarsí’s shot, allowing Merino to score the winner in the 88th minute.
It was Merino’s second consecutive match-winning goal as a substitute after his late strike against Portugal in the round of 16.
Spain, who last won the World Cup in 2010, will face France on Tuesday in Dallas for a place in the final. Belgium’s tournament ended after suffering key injury setbacks, including the loss of Courtois and midfielder Amadou Onana.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live across Afghanistan. Football fans can also follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on Facebook, X, Instagram and Telegram for the latest match schedules, live coverage, highlights and tournament updates.
International Sports
Messi inspires Argentina comeback to edge Egypt and reach World Cup quarter-finals
Following the match, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan launched a scathing attack, claiming his side had been denied a fair result and suggesting commercial interests influenced the outcome.
Lionel Messi inspired a dramatic Argentina comeback as the defending champions recovered from two goals down to defeat Egypt 3-2 and book their place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.
Egypt stunned Argentina by taking an early lead through Yasser Ibrahim before Mostafa Ziko doubled the advantage in the second half, putting the North Africans on the brink of a famous victory.
Argentina responded through Cristian Romero before Messi levelled the match, scoring his eighth goal of the tournament and the 21st World Cup goal of his career. Enzo Fernández then completed the comeback with the winning goal to send Lionel Scaloni’s side into the last eight.
The victory, however, was overshadowed by angry protests from the Egyptian camp, which accused match officials of making key decisions in Argentina’s favour.
Egypt believed Ziko should have had an earlier goal stand after it was ruled out for a foul in the build-up, while players and staff were also furious that referee François Letexier did not award what they claimed was a foul on an Egyptian player moments before Fernández scored the decisive goal.
Following the match, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan launched a scathing attack, claiming his side had been denied a fair result and suggesting commercial interests influenced the outcome.
“It’s all about money. They want Messi to stay in the tournament,” Hassan said. “Many things happen in football because of interests. What happened was unfair. Egypt deserved to qualify. We were the better team.”
The former Egypt striker also said he would not watch another game at the tournament.
“We have suffered an injustice today. This is my way of speaking up. I am not going to watch another match in this tournament,” he said.
Goalscorer Mostafa Ziko echoed his coach’s frustrations, saying he could not understand why his earlier goal had been disallowed and claiming “everything went against us” after Egypt established a two-goal lead.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who became emotional after the final whistle, praised Messi’s resilience after the veteran forward recovered from having a first-half penalty saved by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.
“Messi missed a penalty but he asked for the ball again and kept driving the team forward,” Scaloni said. “I get goosebumps. This is who we are as Argentinians. We play with all our heart.”
International Sports
Belgium crush USA 4-1 to book World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain
Belgium will now face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final after the Spanish edged Portugal 1-0 in another Round of 16 encounter.
Belgium produced a commanding performance to defeat the United States 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, ending the hosts’ tournament hopes and securing a place in the quarter-finals.
Charles De Ketelaere starred with two first-half goals to put Belgium firmly in control. The United States briefly fought back when Malik Tillman equalised after De Ketelaere’s opener, but defensive mistakes proved costly as Hans Vanaken restored Belgium’s two-goal advantage before the break. Veteran striker Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory with a late fourth goal, sending Belgium through in emphatic fashion.
The defeat marked the end of the United States’ World Cup campaign despite high expectations on home soil. Several American players were visibly emotional after the final whistle as Belgium celebrated a convincing victory.
Belgium will now face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final after the Spanish edged Portugal 1-0 in another Round of 16 encounter.
FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage continues with the quarter-finals set to produce more heavyweight clashes as teams battle for a place in the semi-finals.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live across Afghanistan. Football fans can also follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on Facebook, X, Instagram and Telegram for the latest match schedules, live coverage, highlights and tournament updates.
International Sports
World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Messi and Mbappe level at the top as knockout stage heats up
The race for the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be one of the tournament’s most compelling storylines, with Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France star Kylian Mbappe locked together at the top of the scoring charts on seven goals each after the opening Round of 16 matches.
Mbappe drew level with Messi after scoring the decisive goal in France’s 1-0 victory over Paraguay, ensuring the battle between the two global superstars remains finely poised heading into the quarter-finals.
Close behind the leading pair are England captain Harry Kane and Norway striker Erling Haaland, who have each scored five goals and remain in contention with their Round of 16 matches still to be played. Brazil’s Vinicius Junior and France winger Ousmane Dembele are among the chasing pack on four goals, while several other players could yet force their way into the race as the knockout rounds continue.
With every remaining match carrying enormous significance, the Golden Boot contest is expected to intensify over the coming week. Messi will have the chance to move ahead when Argentina face Egypt, while Mbappe has already secured his place in the quarter-finals. Kane, Haaland and Vinicius Jr. will all look to close the gap in their respective Round of 16 fixtures, ensuring the race for the tournament’s top scorer remains wide open.
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