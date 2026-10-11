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Western Afghanistan officials discuss job creation, crime reduction
The meeting was chaired by Herat Governor Maulana Islam Jar and attended by the governors of Badghis, Ghor, Farah and Nimroz provinces.
Officials from western Afghanistan have met in Herat to discuss job creation, crime prevention, combating drug cultivation and trafficking, and improving public services across the region.
The meeting was chaired by Herat Governor Maulana Islam Jar and attended by the governors of Badghis, Ghor, Farah and Nimroz provinces, as well as military commanders, security officials and judicial representatives.
Discussions focused on expanding employment opportunities for young people, reducing crime, preventing drug-related activities and improving the delivery of public services through government institutions.
Islam Jar stressed the need to create jobs in agriculture, industry and construction, particularly in the western provinces, to address unemployment and improve living conditions.
He also called for stronger coordination among provincial officials and emphasized the importance of implementing directives issued by the Islamic Emirate’s leadership across various sectors.
During the meeting, officials outlined the administrative, security and economic conditions in their respective provinces and reported on efforts to expand employment opportunities and improve living standards.
The meeting underscored regional authorities’ focus on strengthening interprovincial coordination, addressing security challenges and promoting economic development across western Afghanistan.
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Karzai calls for reopening schools and universities to Afghan girls on International Day of the Girl
Karzai said the day reminds the international community of its significant responsibility towards girls and urged everyone not to neglect their empowerment.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has called for the empowerment of girls alongside boys, stressing the importance of providing them with full educational opportunities on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl.
Karzai said the day reminds the international community of its significant responsibility towards girls and urged everyone not to neglect their empowerment.
He emphasized that Afghanistan must focus more than ever on empowering girls to achieve growth and development. According to Karzai, this can only be achieved by ensuring that girls have access to all educational opportunities and can pursue higher education to serve their people and country.
Marking the occasion, the former president expressed hope that schools and universities would reopen to girls as soon as possible, allowing them to contribute to Afghanistan’s progress through their knowledge, expertise and skills, and become a source of pride for the country internationally.
Karzai also said the Afghan people, with their ancient cultural heritage and deep respect for women and girls, take pride in recognizing their position, achievements and courage at national and international forums.
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Muttaqi meets OIC deputy secretary-general to discuss expanding cooperation with Afghanistan
The ministry said the emergence of new opportunities across various sectors was also highlighted during the meeting.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet, Deputy Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities for expanded cooperation.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, the meeting began with congratulations on the appointment of the organisation’s new secretary-general. The two sides also discussed Afghanistan’s important place in the OIC’s vision and the need for constructive engagement with the country.
The discussions covered the situation in Afghanistan and the wider region, as well as political and economic developments in regional and international countries.
The ministry said the emergence of new opportunities across various sectors was also highlighted during the meeting.
At the conclusion of the talks, both sides stressed the importance of further strengthening relations between Afghanistan and the OIC and opening new avenues for cooperation.
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Afghanistan ranks third globally in deaths from unexploded ordnance, UNAMA warns
UNAMA urged people not to touch unfamiliar or suspicious objects and to report them immediately to the relevant authorities.
Afghanistan ranks third worldwide in fatalities caused by unexploded ordnance, with large areas of the country still contaminated by landmines and explosive remnants of war, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has warned.
In a public message, UNAMA said the United Nations continues to seek funding for mine-clearance organizations working to remove landmines and other explosive remnants of conflict. These organizations also conduct awareness campaigns to educate communities about the dangers posed by unexploded devices.
Children are particularly vulnerable, accounting for 80 percent of all casualties caused by these explosive hazards, according to UNAMA. Many are injured or killed after encountering unexploded ordnance while playing.
The UN mission stressed that public awareness and collective action are essential to preventing further casualties and saving lives.
UNAMA urged people not to touch unfamiliar or suspicious objects and to report them immediately to the relevant authorities.
The warning highlights the continuing humanitarian consequences of decades of conflict in Afghanistan, where landmines and unexploded ammunition remain a serious threat to civilians, particularly children.
UNAMA called for sustained support for mine-clearance operations and stronger community awareness initiatives to reduce casualties and make contaminated areas safer.
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