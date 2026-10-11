Western Afghanistan officials discuss job creation, crime reduction

Officials from western Afghanistan have met in Herat to discuss job creation, crime prevention, combating drug cultivation and trafficking, and improving public services across the region.

The meeting was chaired by Herat Governor Maulana Islam Jar and attended by the governors of Badghis, Ghor, Farah and Nimroz provinces, as well as military commanders, security officials and judicial representatives.

Discussions focused on expanding employment opportunities for young people, reducing crime, preventing drug-related activities and improving the delivery of public services through government institutions.

Islam Jar stressed the need to create jobs in agriculture, industry and construction, particularly in the western provinces, to address unemployment and improve living conditions.

He also called for stronger coordination among provincial officials and emphasized the importance of implementing directives issued by the Islamic Emirate’s leadership across various sectors.

During the meeting, officials outlined the administrative, security and economic conditions in their respective provinces and reported on efforts to expand employment opportunities and improve living standards.

The meeting underscored regional authorities’ focus on strengthening interprovincial coordination, addressing security challenges and promoting economic development across western Afghanistan.